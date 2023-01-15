Ray Harrison had 38 points, all of which were needed for Grand Canyon to hang on to beat Utah Tech 89-85 Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference men's basketball game before 6,041 fans at GCU Arena. The last two of his career high came at the free throw line with 1.7 seconds left that finally put away the Trailblazers. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 50 MINUTES AGO