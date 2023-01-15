Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jesuit-Brother Martin result shows how unpredictable Catholic League basketball has been this season
Jesuit High School coach Chris Jennings said he believes Catholic League basketball fans are watching a slice of history in the making. Not in recent memory can Jennings remember the storied league being so balanced and unpredictable. The scrappy Blue Jays added to that unpredictability by storming into Brother Martin’s...
Meadowbrook holds off late Indian Valley rally, to post 11th victory with 60-49 win
GNADENHUTTEN − Visiting Meadowbrook High built up a big lead, and then held off a late fourth quarter rally from Indian Valley to collect a 60-49 non-league road victory on Wednesday night. The Lady Colts executed to near perfection through three quarters of action, seemingly having the game well in hand with a...
NOLA.com
Port Allen basketball wins intense overtime battle of state champions against Carver
Two reigning state champions met for a back-and-forth overtime battle Tuesday night in Port Allen. Port Allen High, the defending Class 2A champs, edged 4A winners Carver 64-58. District 11-4A Carver (12-8) committed three turnovers in the overtime period, and all District 6-3A Port Allen (18-1) needed was a couple...
Gibson scores 22 as DePaul surprises No. 8 Xavier 73-72
CHICAGO (AP) — Wins like this are just what DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield envisioned when he was hired two years ago to restore a once-proud program. He promised more are coming. Umoja Gibson scored 22 points, Javan Johnson added 16 and DePaul surprised No. 8 Xavier 73-72 on Wednesday...
Missouri edges No. 25 Arkansas on last-minute free throws
Sean East II, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor combined to hit all eight of their free throws in the final
Ray Harrison's career-best 38 points lead Grand Canyon past Utah Tech in WAC basketball
Ray Harrison had 38 points, all of which were needed for Grand Canyon to hang on to beat Utah Tech 89-85 Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference men's basketball game before 6,041 fans at GCU Arena. The last two of his career high came at the free throw line with 1.7 seconds left that finally put away the Trailblazers. ...
