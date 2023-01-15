Read full article on original website
Colonels Lose Yet Another Hard Fought Game at Home
After going 2-0 in Indiana the Colonels returned home to take on a 14-1 McCracken County team that, as I remarked in the pre-game, was possibly overinflated with that record. I could not have been more wrong. A 58-52 final in which the Mustangs methodically controlled the pace of play...
HS Sports RoundUp (Wrestling News)
Christian County won this weekend’s Hendersonville (TN) Commando Crush as a team by better than twenty points. They also had four individual first place winners; Jari Campbell at 113, Haydon Merrick at 145, Deamaion Leavell at 152, and Omarion Wimberly at 195. Basketball. Girls. Todd County Central vs. Metcalfe...
CBB Weekend Recap
(Undated) — Kentucky earned a signature win over fifth-ranked Tennessee in college basketball action. The Wildcats took down the Vols 63-56 in Knoxville. Kentucky will host Georgia tomorrow. Tennessee dropped to 14-and-3 and will head to Mississippi State tomorrow night. Vanderbilt upset 16th-ranked Arkansas 97-84. The Commodores will host fourth-ranked Alabama tomorrow. Louisville has lost seven games in a row after an 80-59 defeat to North Carolina over the weekend. The Cardinals will host Pitt on Wednesday. Memphis won a close game against Temple 61-59. The Tigers will host Wichita State on Thursday.
Shirley Gene Pennington Wayt
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) No service will be held. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Agnes Blane
(Age 105, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday January 19th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Geneva Hancock
(99, Christian County) Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home with burial to follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the service hour at 1:00 PM. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
BWA issued for area along portion of Lafayette Road
Christian County Water District had a main line break on Lafayette Rd on 01/18/23. After isolating with valves to repair the leak, CCWD is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between 7150 – 8050 Lafayette Rd, 3240 – 3690 Locust Grove Rd, 2850 – 3705 Memory Ln and all addresses on Old Palmyra Rd.
Arrest made in recent burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary earlier this week on Rose Drive. The Hopkinsville police report says 25-year old Dequaveon Pryor of Hopkinsville entered a home in the 700 block of Rose Monday night and stole a PlayStation Pro and Chromebook with a combined value of about $423.
Students injured in Todd County school bus crash are now all at home
All four students injured in a school bus accident Tuesday afternoon on Davis Mill Road in Todd County have been released from the hospital. As previously reported, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office said the bus hauling students from South Todd Elementary School was headed north about a mile from Elkton when a right-side tire went off the roadway and caused the driver to lose control.
Former Trigg County teacher gets pre-trial diversion for inappropriate relationship
The former Trigg County High School teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student will avoid jail time and could have her charges completely expunged. Forty-year old Ashley Wells of Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in November to one count of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second-degree, amended down from sexual abuse in the first-degree.
MLK Day march, celebration focuses on youth and remembrance
The sounds of drum beats, chanting and singing filled the air from Freedom Elementary School over to Hopkinsville Community College, as hundreds of people took part in the annual Martin Luther King. Jr. Day march and celebration. Over 180 students participated in the march alone, with Christian County Middle School...
Three students injured in Todd County bus accident
Three students were injured in a school bus accident Tuesday afternoon on Davis Mill Road near Elkton. Todd County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Hutcheson says the bus had been headed north about a mile from Elkton when a tire went off the road and caused the bus to overturn into a yard.
Demsie Paul Ezell
(Age 80, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Friday January 20th at 12noon at Crofton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the church with Masonic rites at 6pm. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Local MLK Day march, program set for this morning
It’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the annual march and program will commence later this morning in Hopkinsville. Human Rights Commission Executive Director Idalia Luna says the march begins at 9 o’clock at Freedom Elementary School and heads to the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium. This year’s program...
Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
KSP looking for escaped Webster County inmate
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Webster County Jail inmate who escaped custody Sunday afternoon. Officials say that about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 45-year old Richard Louis Harper escaped from the jail wearing a tan jacket that says “Webster Co Jail”, blue jeans, and white shoes.
No injuries after Oak Street home struck by gunfire Tuesday morning
Hopkinsville police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into an Oak Street home early Tuesday morning. Three 9 mm shell casings were recovered in the area of the 2000 block of Oak Street, with the report saying the man sleeping inside wasn’t injured when the bullets struck his home about 3:30 a.m.
Rotary hears of upcoming events, plans to expand at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center
Jeffers’ Bend Environmental Center is a nature refuge located right in Hopkinsville, and they offer events and slew of a nature amenities while looking to expand those services in the future. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville Tuesday, Steering Committee Chair Charles Turner highlighted their many offerings, including...
March court date set for alleged gunman in Sharpe Street murder
The alleged gunman in the October, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville is set to go to trial in April. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and defense attorney Ted Shouse agreed to schedule another court hearing in a couple months Wednesday morning for 26-year old Cortez Hairston, Jr. and determine then if that April trial date is feasible.
Hopkinsville City Council hears HES annual report, update on train depot
Hopkinsville City Council got an update on the L&N Train Depot and heard the annual report from Hopkinsville Electric System at Tuesday’s meeting. City Administrator Troy Body says gathering of information is currently underway and city officials are making sure to do their due diligence before bringing a more thorough report back to council—he expects a press release to go out to the public before too long. He says he agrees that the building has been neglected in recent years, but the cost to repair it could top $2 million, so council will have to make some choices.
