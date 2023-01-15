Hopkinsville City Council got an update on the L&N Train Depot and heard the annual report from Hopkinsville Electric System at Tuesday’s meeting. City Administrator Troy Body says gathering of information is currently underway and city officials are making sure to do their due diligence before bringing a more thorough report back to council—he expects a press release to go out to the public before too long. He says he agrees that the building has been neglected in recent years, but the cost to repair it could top $2 million, so council will have to make some choices.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO