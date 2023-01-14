ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

IKEA's Newest Collection Embodies Mood Lighting and Quirky Shapes

Wait a minute — is high-design IKEA a thing? With the company's newest collection, we certainly think so. On February 1, the beloved retailer will launch VARMBLIXT, a luxe yet affordable line of 20 products by Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. And, boy, are the first images of the assortment breathtaking.
Walmart Is Now Selling TikTok's Controversial Pink Sauce

It seems as if anything and everything can go viral on TikTok — especially in the food space. Last year, quite a few trendy recipes hit our news feeds, including some delicious treats like cowboy caviar and green goddess salad. However, there were a handful of gross food trends that equally piqued our interest, including the viral Pink Sauce. But you don't have to try concocting it for yourself anymore, as Walmart is now selling bottles of the stuff in its grocery aisle.
Avocado's Natural Wood Bed Frame Proves the Brand Has Mastered More Than Green Mattresses

Avocado may be best known for its green mattresses, pillows, and bedding, but I'm here to let you in on a little secret: The brand has some of the most beautiful — and sustainable, of course — furniture in the game. Exhibit A: the beloved Natural Wood Bed Frame. Handcrafted from reclaimed wood and eco-friendly materials, the bed is just as environmentally conscious and well made as it is striking to look at. I was lucky enough to try it out in my own home and am here to fill you in on everything to know before making your purchase.
This LEGO Refrigerator Is Cooler Than Your Refrigerator

We all know that TikTok is full of home hacks and healthy recipes, but did you know about LEGO TikTok? Exploring this section of the platform means you'll find beautiful structures, incredible builds, and even some soothing ASMR videos — all with our favorite childhood toy. However, one particular LEGO creation has us squealing with delight.

