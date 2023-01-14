Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
What is the ‘butterfly cut’ and why is every woman on TikTok cutting their own hair?
The internet is a wide place of wonder but sometimes all you want is to know what’s trending and how to get it. It might be cult favorite beauty products or putting together pieces for the trendy “coastal grandmother” look. Or, it might just be TikTok’s newest fad.
hunker.com
IKEA's Newest Collection Embodies Mood Lighting and Quirky Shapes
Wait a minute — is high-design IKEA a thing? With the company's newest collection, we certainly think so. On February 1, the beloved retailer will launch VARMBLIXT, a luxe yet affordable line of 20 products by Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. And, boy, are the first images of the assortment breathtaking.
hunker.com
Walmart Is Now Selling TikTok's Controversial Pink Sauce
It seems as if anything and everything can go viral on TikTok — especially in the food space. Last year, quite a few trendy recipes hit our news feeds, including some delicious treats like cowboy caviar and green goddess salad. However, there were a handful of gross food trends that equally piqued our interest, including the viral Pink Sauce. But you don't have to try concocting it for yourself anymore, as Walmart is now selling bottles of the stuff in its grocery aisle.
hunker.com
Avocado's Natural Wood Bed Frame Proves the Brand Has Mastered More Than Green Mattresses
Avocado may be best known for its green mattresses, pillows, and bedding, but I'm here to let you in on a little secret: The brand has some of the most beautiful — and sustainable, of course — furniture in the game. Exhibit A: the beloved Natural Wood Bed Frame. Handcrafted from reclaimed wood and eco-friendly materials, the bed is just as environmentally conscious and well made as it is striking to look at. I was lucky enough to try it out in my own home and am here to fill you in on everything to know before making your purchase.
hunker.com
This LEGO Refrigerator Is Cooler Than Your Refrigerator
We all know that TikTok is full of home hacks and healthy recipes, but did you know about LEGO TikTok? Exploring this section of the platform means you'll find beautiful structures, incredible builds, and even some soothing ASMR videos — all with our favorite childhood toy. However, one particular LEGO creation has us squealing with delight.
Comments / 0