Avocado may be best known for its green mattresses, pillows, and bedding, but I'm here to let you in on a little secret: The brand has some of the most beautiful — and sustainable, of course — furniture in the game. Exhibit A: the beloved Natural Wood Bed Frame. Handcrafted from reclaimed wood and eco-friendly materials, the bed is just as environmentally conscious and well made as it is striking to look at. I was lucky enough to try it out in my own home and am here to fill you in on everything to know before making your purchase.

1 DAY AGO