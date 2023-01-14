Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slipped up during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, accidentally referring to Kamala Harris as "the president."
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Biden forgets how to pronounce ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event
WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.” Biden, 80, is the oldest-ever president and his mental acuity is often debated as he prepares to launch a 2024 reelection campaign. His defenders say he’s simply prone to gaffes and a stutter. Harris’ name was inspired by...
KSBW.com
President Biden's schedule released ahead of his visit to Santa Cruz County
CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz County on Thursday, where he is expected to tour recent storm damage, talk to first responders and deliver remarks. According to the president's daily schedule for Thursday, Biden will land at Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Clara County before...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
msn.com
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Idaho farmer blasts Biden over windmill project: It'll 'destroy the desert,' ship energy to California
Idaho farmer Dean Dimond joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to sound off on the damage a wind farm project could do to local grazing land and scenery if effected.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump
There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
Lauren Boebert Lands Powerful Position Despite Trashing McCarthy
The outspoken Colorado Republican got a key position on the House Oversight Committee Tuesday even after publicly opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker.
Jim Jordan Sends New Wave of Letters That Biden Admin Can't Dismiss
Jordan initially sent letters months ago as a warning that GOP-led committees would investigate multiple facets of the federal government.
msn.com
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
Kari Lake Could Take Arizona Senate Seat From Kyrsten Sinema in 2024—Poll
A survey found that Sinema would finish behind the Trump loyalist and Democratic congressman Ruben Gallego after switching to Independent.
AOL Corp
GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
Republicans are expressing doubts about the future in Arizona for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who has nearly exhausted her long-shot legal challenge to last month’s election. Lake has dug into unproven claims of misconduct and voter disenfranchisement since her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), most...
Shipping-container wall is all gone in southwestern Arizona near Yuma
"The containers were meaningless and served no purpose," said Quiroz. "It cost Arizona taxpayers almost $170 million."
Comments / 1