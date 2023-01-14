ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, AZ

New York Post

Biden forgets how to pronounce ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event

WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.” Biden, 80, is the oldest-ever president and his mental acuity is often debated as he prepares to launch a 2024 reelection campaign. His defenders say he’s simply prone to gaffes and a stutter. Harris’ name was inspired by...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
AOL Corp

GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona

Republicans are expressing doubts about the future in Arizona for Kari Lake, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who has nearly exhausted her long-shot legal challenge to last month’s election. Lake has dug into unproven claims of misconduct and voter disenfranchisement since her loss to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), most...
