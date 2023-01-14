North Ga. man facing 12 child sex crime charges

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is facing a dozen child sex crime charges after deputies found child porn on his computer.

Deputies say the Department of Community of Supervision and GBI -Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office were conducting an investigation in Rabun County in early December.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the investigation, deputies searched William Paul “PJ” Taylor’s home. Inside, they found child porn on an electronic device.

As investigators continued looking into Taylor, they found enough evidence to charge him with: