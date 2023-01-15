Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Kyrie Irving seemingly takes a shot at James Harden - “We also don't have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room”
Even though James Harden quit on the Brooklyn Nets last season, he still played in more games in a Nets uniform than Kyrie Irving in the campaign.
"I played with a guy that took all the clutch genes out of me" - Scottie Pippen blames Michael Jordan for lack of clutch moments
At one point, Pippen knew he could take the last shot but it wasn't handed to him.
Walt Frazier says he would've had more NBA titles had the greatest New York Knick ever stayed healthy
The New York Knicks won their only two titles in franchise history thanks to Willis Reed. According to Walt Frazier, they would've won more had he stayed healthy.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez blames Gary Trent Jr.'s headband for first career ejection: 'It was talking to me'
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a much-needed 130-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, in what was a highly entertaining game despite the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. They also had to play the final 6:40 without Brook Lopez, who was ejected for the first time in his 15-year career following an altercation near the Raptors bench.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Gimmick Match Set for WWE RAW 30, Updated Card
The card is shaping up for next week’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. Tonight’s RAW saw Becky Lynch challenge Bayley to a Steel Cage match for RAW 30, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside. The challenge was accepted. Footage from the segment can be seen below.
Steven Adams tips in winner as Grizzlies tie team record with 11th win in a row
The Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cavaliers 115-114.
Patrick Beverley does a hilarious Giannis Antetokounmpo impression when speaking on their missed matchup in Minnesota
Patrick Beverley does a great Giannis Antetokounmpo impression when speaking on their missed opportunity to play each other in Minnesota.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Clark Connors Thinks Karl Fredericks Will Do Great In WWE
Karl Fredericks is reportedly heading to WWE after breaking into the business by training at NJPW’s LA Dojo alongside the likes of Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, and Gabriel Kidd. Fredericks is a member of the WWE roster after signing with the company, according to a recent report by PWInsider.
Jalen Rose talks TV sports with NBC’s Maria Taylor
Maria Taylor has some advice for people who want to follow in her footsteps. “Don’t be afraid to make the coffee,” she told me on this week’s “Renaissance Man.” “I mean, the first thing I did in television was I was like trying to make the Keurig work for Stuart Scott when ESPN came to town.” And to the “young kids especially, it’s just like you really don’t reserve the right to say no to the job. You need to show up every time.” Good old-fashioned work ethic, talent and personality have catapulted Maria to the top of her field. After...
REPORT: Brewers sign free-agent Brian Anderson, pending physical
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly in agreement to bring free-agent infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson to the team. First reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Anderson spent 2022 with the Miami Marlins and will head north to American Family Field pending his physical. Anderson hit .222 with 28 RBIs and 8 home […]
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Two Title Matches, Top Talent to Debut, Bryan Danielson’s Journey Continues, More
The Road to Revolution will continue as tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Dynamite will be headlined by two title matches with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Jay Lethal, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against the debuting Kushida. AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks will also be in action, just one week after they teamed with Kenny Omega to win the titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Santino Marella On Signing With IMPACT: “Timing Is Everything and It Was The Right Time”
Santino Marella is happy to call IMPACT Wrestling his new home. Marella recently joined the Dave Van Auken Show presented by Fight Bananas for a conversation about this very topic, where he was also asked whether he had any chats with WWE or AEW, and how he’s still on good terms with WWE and hopes to return to do something whenever his daughter gets called up to the main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Segment Changed Due to Jay Briscoe’s Passing
A funeral segment was nixed from last night’s WWE NXT episode due to the tragic passing of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. As noted earlier in the day, WWE announced that NXT would feature NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day hosting a funeral to lay Pretty Deadly’s title shot to rest after they lost it the week before.
