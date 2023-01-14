Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) issued a warning to Republican lawmakers to ensure that any impeachment proceeding they pursue over the next two years must be based on actual wrongdoing rather than disagreements over policy proposals. Hutchinson’s warning comes as House Republicans prepare to launch a number of investigations into...
Why Joe Biden Was Not Raided by the FBI Over Classified Documents
Trump and several Republicans have called for the FBI to raid Biden's home upon the discovery of classified documents in his former office.
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
A wall is reportedly being constructed around President Biden's Delaware vacation home despite his staunch opposition to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal
President Joe Biden is building a taxpayer-funded wall around his Delaware beach house, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the border crisis.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called on special counsels at the Department of Justice to treat former President Trump and President Biden equally as they investigate their possession of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Biden’s Washington office and home in Delaware. McConnell has feuded with Trump over that past…
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
'I literally cried': Former Keystone XL workers still reeling two years after Biden axed pipeline
Workers who had jobs on the Keystone XL pipeline project detailed how their emotional reactions to hearing that President Biden had canceled the project two years ago.
Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home
The White House has confirmed that a third batch of documents marked classified have been found at President Biden’s Delaware home. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. Jan. 16, 2023.
Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) on Sunday called President Biden’s comments last year about former President Trump’s handling of classified documents “embarrassing” amid the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s own residence. “Well, it’s certainly embarrassing,” Stabenow told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” But the Michigan senator said that though the recent discovery of “a small…
Axelrod: Discovery of classified Biden documents ‘a huge gift to Trump’
Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s Delaware residence and an old office is a “gift” for former President Trump. “It basically … is a huge gift to Trump,” Axelrod told Reuters in an article published Saturday. Axelrod added that the discovery of classified documents is an “embarrassment”…
House Oversight Committee chairman says subpoenas are on the table for White House, National Archives in Biden documents case
Subpoenas will be on the table for the White House and National Archives if they don't comply with the House Oversight Committee's requests related to classified documents found at President Biden's home and former private office, Chairman James Comer told CBS News Friday. Asked by CBS News senior investigative correspondent...
