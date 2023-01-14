ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called on special counsels at the Department of Justice to treat former President Trump and President Biden equally as they investigate their possession of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Biden’s Washington office and home in Delaware.   McConnell has feuded with Trump over that past…
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk

Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) on Sunday called President Biden’s comments last year about former President Trump’s handling of classified documents “embarrassing” amid the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s own residence. “Well, it’s certainly embarrassing,” Stabenow told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” But the Michigan senator said that though the recent discovery of “a small…
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Axelrod: Discovery of classified Biden documents ‘a huge gift to Trump’

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s Delaware residence and an old office is a “gift” for former President Trump. “It basically … is a huge gift to Trump,” Axelrod told Reuters in an article published Saturday. Axelrod added that the discovery of classified documents is an “embarrassment”…
DELAWARE STATE
