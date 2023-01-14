ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California. For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.
Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

After more than two weeks of heavy rain and snow, the storms that have been battering California are easing, but people across the state are only now able to address the damage from the extreme weather. NBC News’ Dana Griffin breaks down what home and business owners are seeing on the ground and whether the state could receive federal funding for the clean up. Jan. 17, 2023.
See how California's major reservoirs are faring with the recent rains

On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers did something that seemed impossible even a month ago. The corps released water from the Lake Mendocino Reservoir because there's actually too much of it. Five big reservoirs, Bullard, Comanche, Folsom, mega reservoirs Don Pedro and Oroville are all above 100% of normal for this time of year; an amazing reversal.
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
