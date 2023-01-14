Read full article on original website
After California’s deadly storms flooded towns and farmland, residents are struggling to recover
David Rodgers had barely driven one block from his central California home when floodwaters began to rise so high he could touch them with an outstretched hand. From behind the wheel of his wife’s small SUV, the commercial truck driver watched as cars in front of him slowly filled with water and then floated down the street.
The Weather Channel
Hundreds Evacuated From California Commuter Train After Mudslide Blocks Tracks
More than 200 passengers were on the Altamont Corridor Express Train. The mudslide was one of several blocking transportation routes in parts of California hammered by recent storms. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. More than 200...
Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California
The state has seen widespread flooding as a series of atmospheric rivers brought multiple bouts of heavy rain and snow. The post Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California appeared first on Talker.
VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Climbing Tree to Escape Raging California Floodwater
Stunning footage shows the moment crews rescued a woman after she clung to a tree as intense floodwater raged beneath her. The video comes as residents reel from the ongoing flooding caused by a strong atmospheric river storm that dumped torrential rain and floodwater onto California. Before the harrowing rescue...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow
California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
Bakersfield Channel
Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California. For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.
Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use
The historic series of storms that hit drought-stricken California brought 24.5 trillion gallons of water to the region but nearly 80 percent was funneled straight into the ocean. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on the massive missed opportunity.Jan. 19, 2023.
Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms
After more than two weeks of heavy rain and snow, the storms that have been battering California are easing, but people across the state are only now able to address the damage from the extreme weather. NBC News’ Dana Griffin breaks down what home and business owners are seeing on the ground and whether the state could receive federal funding for the clean up. Jan. 17, 2023.
Risky rescue: California firefighters pluck woman from tree she climbed to escape raging floodwaters
Dramatic video shows a California woman being rescued Friday afternoon after she climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to escape raging floodwaters caused by a powerful atmospheric river storm that dropped torrential rain across the state.
KTVU FOX 2
See how California's major reservoirs are faring with the recent rains
On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers did something that seemed impossible even a month ago. The corps released water from the Lake Mendocino Reservoir because there's actually too much of it. Five big reservoirs, Bullard, Comanche, Folsom, mega reservoirs Don Pedro and Oroville are all above 100% of normal for this time of year; an amazing reversal.
California’s next storm problem: Raw sewage and ocean pollution
California’s deadly storms have destroyed piers, flooded communities, and have now sent millions of gallons of raw sewage into the San Francisco Bay.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: EVAC WARNING PROMPTED BY FLOOD FEARS IN TRACY
CALIFORNIA FLOODING WINTER STORM RAIN FLOODING BOMB CYCLONE ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
newsnationnow.com
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
California is hit by another air river, raising flooding worries in a state where storms have killed at least 19 people.
( CNN ) - The state of California, which has been pummelling by a series of storms that have caused severe damage and claimed the lives of at least 19 people in recent weeks, received another atmospheric river on Monday, raising fresh concerns about floods, landslides, and hazardous traffic conditions.
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
