Newly minted Big Green athletes started 2023 with impressive victories on the snow and indoors on the courts. Sophomore Allie Resnick won her first collegiate carnival race at Bates last week and followed that up with a third-place finish in the slalom. Freshman Miles Groom brings his talent across the pond from Buckinghamshire, England to the Boss Tennis Center in Hanover, N.H. He defeated two Navy players in singles and picked up a doubles point with classmate Waleed Qadir.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO