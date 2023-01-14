Read full article on original website
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
apr.org
Insurance paperwork underway along with tornado clean-up in hard hit Selma
Insurance paperwork is the latest job for Alabamians dealing with last week’s massive tornado. State Farm, AllState, and Farmers Insurance are among the companies setting up temporary locations at the local WalMart, Winn Dixie, and the Selma Mall. There are also promises of federal help, as well. APR collaborates with the Selma Sun newspaper. Alabama’s newly elected U.S. Senator Katie Britt says Washington will be there as Selma rebuilds following the tornado…
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
WBUR
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
Alabama church finds hope, strength to rebuild after devastating tornado
Wadsworth Baptist Church was destroyed by a tornado that struck the rural town of Deatsville on Thursday.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
2-year-old boy reportedly shot dead while riding in vehicle in central Alabama
A toddler was killed after they were struck by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with his mother Monday night in central Alabama, according to a report. The 2-year-old boy’s mother said she was driving down Wilcox County Road 65 near Camden around 6 p.m. Monday when someone started shooting, Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston told the Alabama News Network.
WDIO-TV
As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
wbrc.com
Troup’s Pizza, Cahaba Brewing organizing Selma tornado relief effort
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troup’s Pizza and Cahaba Brewing in Cahaba Heights are organizing a relief effort for victims of recent tornadoes. They are collecting all kinds of items, from toiletries to propane tanks to take to Selma this Friday, Jan. 20. The Chef and Owner of Troup’s, Terrill Brazelton, said he was inspired by a friend who is also helping out.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
4 members of the same family among those killed in Alabama during tornado, officials say
Four members of the same family were among the seven people killed in Autauga County, Alabama, last week, the sheriff's office said, as a powerful tornado swept the area.
thecutoffnews.com
GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit
Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
WAFF
Red Cross assists Alabama residents after recent storms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profits around Alabama are lending a helping around the state and afar. Executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross, Khris Anderson, is no stranger to severe weather. Anderson is organizing and sending a team to California and Selma, while keeping up with recovery efforts in...
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
Tennessee disaster relief groups head to Alabama for tornado recovery
Tennesseans are helping out the tornado victims to our south in a big way. For the Tennessee Disaster Response Team out of Putnam County, this Selma tornado is their 115th mission in 16 years.
wbrc.com
Hale Co. community, students unite for tornado cleanup effort
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Hale County, people from all walks of life came together and put in practice what it means to serve on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The community joined to help clean up a property struck hard by last week’s tornado. You name them, they were here. High school students, football players, a coach and retirees pitched in to give Tom Paige a helping hand.
‘Complete devastation’ caused by deadly tornadoes, Alabama official says
People in parts of the South are waking up without power after a series of possible tornadoes ripped through the region, killing at least seven people. Emergency Agency Director of hard-hit Autauga County, Alabama, Ernie Baggett, joins News NOW to share the latest on the situation on the ground and how officials are working to support community members.Jan. 13, 2023.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Eddie Brooks, Jr. of Uniontown
Eddie Brooks, Jr is a Vietnam veteran and still serving through his barbershop in Uniontown. In fact, he even gives free haircuts to the homebound and will take older community members to their appointments. His sister Georgia Askew nominated him for the award. “He’s a very giving person, and I...
