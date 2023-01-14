ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten.  Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
SELMA, AL
apr.org

Insurance paperwork underway along with tornado clean-up in hard hit Selma

Insurance paperwork is the latest job for Alabamians dealing with last week’s massive tornado. State Farm, AllState, and Farmers Insurance are among the companies setting up temporary locations at the local WalMart, Winn Dixie, and the Selma Mall. There are also promises of federal help, as well. APR collaborates with the Selma Sun newspaper. Alabama’s newly elected U.S. Senator Katie Britt says Washington will be there as Selma rebuilds following the tornado…
SELMA, AL
WBUR

How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados

Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

2-year-old boy reportedly shot dead while riding in vehicle in central Alabama

A toddler was killed after they were struck by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with his mother Monday night in central Alabama, according to a report. The 2-year-old boy’s mother said she was driving down Wilcox County Road 65 near Camden around 6 p.m. Monday when someone started shooting, Wilcox County Sheriff Larry Colston told the Alabama News Network.
CAMDEN, AL
WDIO-TV

As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container

MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Troup’s Pizza, Cahaba Brewing organizing Selma tornado relief effort

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troup’s Pizza and Cahaba Brewing in Cahaba Heights are organizing a relief effort for victims of recent tornadoes. They are collecting all kinds of items, from toiletries to propane tanks to take to Selma this Friday, Jan. 20. The Chef and Owner of Troup’s, Terrill Brazelton, said he was inspired by a friend who is also helping out.
SELMA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s

The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
SELMA, AL
Outsider.com

Tornado Survivors Speak out After Alabama and Georgia Take Hit

Over 35 tornadoes ripped through the southeast earlier this week, primarily wreaking havoc on Alabama and Georgia. Following the deadly string of storms, survivors are now speaking out about what they experienced. An overwhelming majority of survivors feel grateful to be alive as they reel from the overwhelming damage that...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Red Cross assists Alabama residents after recent storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profits around Alabama are lending a helping around the state and afar. Executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross, Khris Anderson, is no stranger to severe weather. Anderson is organizing and sending a team to California and Selma, while keeping up with recovery efforts in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Hale Co. community, students unite for tornado cleanup effort

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Hale County, people from all walks of life came together and put in practice what it means to serve on this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The community joined to help clean up a property struck hard by last week’s tornado. You name them, they were here. High school students, football players, a coach and retirees pitched in to give Tom Paige a helping hand.
HALE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Eddie Brooks, Jr. of Uniontown

Eddie Brooks, Jr is a Vietnam veteran and still serving through his barbershop in Uniontown. In fact, he even gives free haircuts to the homebound and will take older community members to their appointments. His sister Georgia Askew nominated him for the award. “He’s a very giving person, and I...
UNIONTOWN, AL
NBC News

NBC News

575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy