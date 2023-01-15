Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women's Basketball Back at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday to Face UT Arlington
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (7-9, 1-4 WAC) is back at Bert Ogden Arena when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (8-10, 2-4 WAC) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their...
Men's Tennis Cruises Past St. Mary's
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team earned a resounding 6-1 win over the St. Mary's Rattlers (StMU) on Wednesday at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. UTRGV (2-2) steamrolled the doubles competition, winning on all three courts to take the...
Men's Tennis Defeats Oral Roberts in Tight Match
STILLWATER, Okla. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team earned its first win of the season on Monday, defeating the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (ORU) 4-3 in a tight match at the Greenwood Tennis Center. Oral Roberts (0-1) took a 1-0 lead by...
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Justin Johnson
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that senior Justin Johnson, of the men's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Johnson helped the Vaqueros to a pair of wins last week over...
Athletics Adds Greg Lynch as Assistant Athletic Director for Development
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday the addition of Greg Lynch as the new Assistant Athletic Director for Development. "Greg Lynch comes highly recommended and is a great addition to our External Operations Team," said Vince...
