Rochester, NY

Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?

Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts

Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
VERONA, NY
Former WVU player charged with rape in Greece acquitted

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU basketball player charged in a 2011 rape case in Greece has been acquitted on all charges. Brian Casey Mitchell, who played basketball at WVU for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, has been acquitted. Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath said his office received...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
Firefighters battle large commercial fire on St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A two-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the ALSCO Uniforms Building on St. Paul Street. Firefighters said it was an accidental commercial dryer fire that resulted in heavy smoke damage to the building. Firefighters extinguished the dryer fire within 30 minutes. Nobody was hurt...
ROCHESTER, NY
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York

The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King

UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Benefit held for local veteran and state trooper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A benefit was held today for local U.S. army veteran and New York State Trooper Steve Tyrrell, to support him as he begins treatment for advanced stage Pancreatic Cancer. Tyrrell, known as Anderson by his loved ones, has committed his life to public service, according to benefit organizers. They say he’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Greece police seeking help finding missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old, they said at 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to GPD’s tweet, 16-year-old Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold voluntarily left a home and has not returned. No dates or times are specified in the tweet.
GREECE, NY
Woman killed in Wayne County crash

Galen, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash in Wayne County. Deputies said Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on Route 414 around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Galen, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with a northbound tractor-trailer. Both...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

