Maryville City Schools outlines new timeframe for Maryville High School, Sam Houston Elementary expansions

Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead proposed a new time frame for a high school and elementary school expansion Friday, Jan. 13, but city officials say costs will be the deciding factor.

A key indicator is expected in the next 12-18 months, when they can firm up costs for building about 40 new classrooms, a new auditorium and additional space for the cafeteria at Maryville High School.

In November, 2022, Winstead presented to the Maryville City Council a proposal to complete the high school and Sam Houston Elementary additions by August 2025.

“We knew that was ambitious,” Winstead told the council during its retreat last week at Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend.

He outlined a new phased approach that would start site work and a major parking lot expansion on the high school campus this summer and have the additions to MHS and Sam Houston Elementary complete by the 2026-27 school year. “Basically this starts something each summer,” Winstead said.

Current estimates put the total cost of the work at MHS and SHE at nearly $45.4 mlllion.

The new plan allows the city to delay issuing a bond and lower the amount of debt, with the city and schools paying cash instead for some of the costs. For every $10 million paid for with cash, City Manager Greg McClain explained, that saves $4 million in interest. If construction prices come in lower than expected, money borrowed under the bond could pay back whichever entity initially covers costs such as the architect fees and property acquisitions, he suggested.

Several variables are at play, from the affect of property tax reappraisals taking effect this year to municipal bond rates, bids received for the building projects and supply chain issues.

Design work for Phase 1 is expected by spring break, with that part of the project going out to bid in April.

While McClain said city officials like having stopping points along with way to consider when to proceed with the next phase, school board members emphasized the need to complete new classrooms.

“Sam Houston is at 102% capacity right now,” school board member Candy Morgan said. “We need to be looking at this as a full project. These two projects have to happen to relieve the overcrowding in our schools.”

“We’re not taking it off the table,” McClain said, although the time line may slip a year or two.

During the discussion school board Chairman Nick Black said, “For me, we can’t get shovels in the ground fast enough at the high school.”

Later Mayor Andy White mentioned that if costs exceed estimates they may need to separate the needed classrooms and cafeteria expansion at the high school from the desire for a new 650-seat auditorium and possibly delay that part of the project.

“I hope we don’t have to make that choice,” Winstead said, and White agreed.