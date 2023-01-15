Read full article on original website
California’s top-ranked high school soccer team gets scare before picking up TRAC win
Broncos improve to 14-0-1 with a 2-1 win over Clovis High that wasn’t decided until two failed penalty kicks in the waning seconds.
Missouri edges No. 25 Arkansas on last-minute free throws
Sean East II, Kobe Brown and Nick Honor combined to hit all eight of their free throws in the final
Gibson scores 22 as DePaul surprises No. 8 Xavier 73-72
CHICAGO (AP) — Wins like this are just what DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield envisioned when he was hired two years ago to restore a once-proud program. He promised more are coming. Umoja Gibson scored 22 points, Javan Johnson added 16 and DePaul surprised No. 8 Xavier 73-72 on Wednesday...
