BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.

SALINE COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO