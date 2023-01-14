PHOENIX, Ariz. and CHICAGO, Ill,, Jan. 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) released the 2022 U.S. State Policy Scorecard for Water Efficiency and Sustainability (Scorecard), which ranked each U.S. state based on its adoption of laws and policies that advance water efficiency, conservation, sustainability, and affordability. Arizona was ranked third in the nation, and second in the Colorado River Basin region, scoring 50 out of 89 possible points.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO