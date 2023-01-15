NEW ORLEANS – Lutcher High School quarterback D’Wanye’ “Lunch” Winfield has been selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for December. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Winfield is the first Lutcher athlete to earn the honor since quarterback Gavin Webster was recognized in September of 2009.

