Read full article on original website
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Lutcher’s D’Wanye’ Winfield earns New Orleans Athlete of the Month honor
NEW ORLEANS – Lutcher High School quarterback D’Wanye’ “Lunch” Winfield has been selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for December. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Winfield is the first Lutcher athlete to earn the honor since quarterback Gavin Webster was recognized in September of 2009.
crescentcitysports.com
REPLAY: Exciting games and moments capped off great day at MLK Classic
NEW ORLEANS – The MLK Basketball Classic presented by InspireNOLA is growing into a special annual event on MLK weekend in New Orleans. This year was no exception with a packed gym at Edna Karr High School and outstanding basketball. Crescent City Sports streamed the final three games of...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 1 Houston too much for Tulane, 80-60
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane fell to Houston 80-60 on Tuesday night before a sellout crowd in Avron B. Fogelman Arena inside the Devlin Fieldhouse. Jaylen Forbes led the team with 23 points, Jalen Cook followed with 15 and Kevin Cross dropped 12 points. Sion James scored just five but...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane’s athletics renaissance isn’t diminished by one loss
NEW ORLEANS – Milestone athletic events for the Tulane Green Wave are starting to happen regularly. Just 15 days after arguably the biggest football victory in school history – the 46-45 victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl – hundreds of students lined up on McAlister Drive on Tuesday afternoon to be part of a sellout crowd to watch the surging Tulane men’s basketball team face No. 1-ranked Houston inside Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.
crescentcitysports.com
Xavier University of Louisiana men down LSU-Shreveport in twinbill nightcap Monday
Jordan DeCuir and Jalen Brooks scored 22 points apiece Monday to lead NAIA No. 23 LSU-Shreveport to a wire-to-wire 76-70 Red River Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory against Xavier University of Louisiana at the Convocation Center in New Orleans. The Pilots (14-4 overall, 8-2 RRAC) moved into a first-place...
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: South Florida tight end Chris Carter transfers to Tulane
Tulane dipped into the transfer portal for the second time this week, this time snagging a tight end from conference rival South Florida. Chris Carter recorded 15 catches for 83 yards with two touchdowns during his time with the Bulls. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Tight end...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane’s 2023 hopes bolstered by 5 key returnees
Tulane closed the final chapter on its storybook season with a 46-45 win over the USC Trojans in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl classic. But in a way, that wasn’t the end of the tale. It can mark the start of a new beginning in which the Green Wave are...
crescentcitysports.com
Ex-LSU, Rummel linebacker transfers to Louisiana Tech
Former Archbishop Rummel linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal recently and has found a new home at Louisiana Tech. The 6-foot, 218-pound All State performer signed with South Carolina as a three-star prospect in the ’21 class, seeing action in four contests with the Gamecocks in his first college season.
Comments / 0