Dane Daniels
3d ago

You paid tax when you put the money in, why do you have to pay tax when you start receiving it back.

Linda Relyea-Dodig
2d ago

Thanking the republicans for keeping seniors in the poor house would be appropriate! Giving corporations tax breaks for no jobs created, has led to screwing seniors for money they already paid taxes on prior to retirement and taxing them in retirement for trying to feed themselves. Women have constantly been the brunt of social injustice with taxes on menial jobs while trying to raise children at the same time!

J M C
3d ago

At full retirement age you still pay income tax in certain states that they don't tell you about till you end up collecting SSA. I believe it's only 16 states that have this clause. If you're not in those states then you can collect SSA and not pay income tax on the federal level.

