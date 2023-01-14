Good luck trying to characterize Gen. Milley as a traitor. He has more integrity, honor, and true patriotism than Rep. Gosar could ever hope to have.
I forget wasn't gosar the one helping in the insurrection attempt. and now gee golly he wants to investigate the military. I guess he wants to know why they refused an order from trump to attack the caoitol
Surely every McCarthy not going support this ridiculous accusation about the former speaker and the General on the joint chief of staff. Why would the democrats even need a coup they already had power on Jan 6th. And after Jan 6th they only would have to kick the Republicans out as soon as Biden was sworn in. This sounds like something out of the mind of Alex Jones or Qanon. But who knows what ridiculous agreements Mr McCarthy made to get the speakers gavel. Now the Republicans are starting to sound like Joseph McCarthy and his communist witch hunt of the 1950s, were they were looking for communist everywhere and finding people guilty by association without any evidence which lead to not a single prosecution. McCarthisyism became the symbol of injustice. Whether you liked or hated the Jan 6th committee hearings, there was probably cause and video evidence, whether you believe Trump to be guilty or innocent the hearing had some basis. This is just plain conspiracy theory nonsense.
