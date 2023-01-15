ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Bronco Sports

Broncos Claim First in Mountain West Standings with Rout of Nevada

BOISE, Idaho – A career-high 29 points from Max Rice powered Boise State men's basketball to a 77-62 over Nevada, positioning itself atop the Mountain West standings Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos (15-4, 5-1 MW) opened the game shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range, scoring 12 of their...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Eight Super Seniors Slated to Return in 2023

BOISE, Idaho – Eight super seniors will return to the Boise State football team for the 2023 season, it was announced Tuesday. Offensively, five Broncos will come back for an additional year of eligibility in offensive linemen Cade Beresford and Garrett Curran, wide receivers Billy Bowens and Stefan Cobbs and tight end Riley Smith.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Jeanty Earns No. 1 True Freshman PFF Grade

CINCINNATI – Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the highest-graded true freshman in college football during the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Jeanty earned an overall grade of 89.5 and was among the top-15 FBS running backs in both overall grade and rushing grade (90.6). Of his 821 yards rushing, 73.8% came after contact, a top-10 rate among Group of Five running backs.
BOISE, ID
bronconationnews.com

Boise State bolsters defensive line with trio of transfers, JUCO safety also commits

Amidst the Boise State’s men’s basketball four-game win streak, some football news may have been missed over the weekend. That’s OK – we’ve got you covered. The Broncos received three commitments on the defensive line via the transfer portal, two of which came from Power 5 programs. Linked at the bottom of this story is our Bronco Nation News transfer portal tracker, which will continue to be updated as new announcements are made.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Boise State Athletics Selects Anthony Travel

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Athletics has contracted with Anthony Travel to serve onsite as team travel partner, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced today. Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized and award-winning leader in collegiate sports travel management, will work onsite at Boise State to oversee the management and execution of all team and administrative travel.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

Isaiah Perez enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal window will close on Wednesday of this week. Even though it has been open for several weeks and many BYU players have already entered the portal, there are still players who are mulling their futures and trying to make decisions for their future. Today, BYU defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah LB Andrew Mata’afa has announced he will enter the transfer portal

On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
modernfarmer.com

A New Egg Co-operative Has Hatched in the Western U.S.

It doesn’t always pay to be an egg farmer—just ask Cliff Lillywhite. The owner and president of Oakdell Egg Farms, in North Salt Lake, UT, says he’s never experienced a year more difficult or more disruptive than the one that’s just passed. “Our farms were not...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT

