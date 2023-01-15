Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Bronco Sports
Broncos Claim First in Mountain West Standings with Rout of Nevada
BOISE, Idaho – A career-high 29 points from Max Rice powered Boise State men's basketball to a 77-62 over Nevada, positioning itself atop the Mountain West standings Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos (15-4, 5-1 MW) opened the game shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range, scoring 12 of their...
Bronco Sports
Eight Super Seniors Slated to Return in 2023
BOISE, Idaho – Eight super seniors will return to the Boise State football team for the 2023 season, it was announced Tuesday. Offensively, five Broncos will come back for an additional year of eligibility in offensive linemen Cade Beresford and Garrett Curran, wide receivers Billy Bowens and Stefan Cobbs and tight end Riley Smith.
Bronco Sports
Jeanty Earns No. 1 True Freshman PFF Grade
CINCINNATI – Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the highest-graded true freshman in college football during the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Jeanty earned an overall grade of 89.5 and was among the top-15 FBS running backs in both overall grade and rushing grade (90.6). Of his 821 yards rushing, 73.8% came after contact, a top-10 rate among Group of Five running backs.
bronconationnews.com
Boise State bolsters defensive line with trio of transfers, JUCO safety also commits
Amidst the Boise State’s men’s basketball four-game win streak, some football news may have been missed over the weekend. That’s OK – we’ve got you covered. The Broncos received three commitments on the defensive line via the transfer portal, two of which came from Power 5 programs. Linked at the bottom of this story is our Bronco Nation News transfer portal tracker, which will continue to be updated as new announcements are made.
Bronco Sports
Boise State Athletics Selects Anthony Travel
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Athletics has contracted with Anthony Travel to serve onsite as team travel partner, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced today. Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized and award-winning leader in collegiate sports travel management, will work onsite at Boise State to oversee the management and execution of all team and administrative travel.
247Sports
Isaiah Perez enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Transfer Portal window will close on Wednesday of this week. Even though it has been open for several weeks and many BYU players have already entered the portal, there are still players who are mulling their futures and trying to make decisions for their future. Today, BYU defensive lineman Isaiah Perez announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
247Sports
Utah LB Andrew Mata’afa has announced he will enter the transfer portal
On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.
kslsports.com
Snow College Softball Player Paige Rydalch Dies In Car Accident
SALT LAKE CITY – Snow College announced the passing of Paige Rydalch, a member of the Badgers’ softball team. On Monday, January 16, Rydalch passed away following a car accident on SR-132. “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of one of our softball players....
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan. The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.
Stockton Snow College softballer dies in two-vehicle crash north of Ephraim
A college sophomore softball player from Stockton, Utah, is dead after Snow College reported she was in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 132 earlier today, Jan. 16.
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
National TV Show Names Boise Chef, Restaurant Among Nation’s Best
There's the age-old saying that nothing beats home cooking--and we're here for that--to an extent. Sometimes, no matter how much you love to cook or how often you do it, you just can't beat a meal at a favorite local restaurant. It's really these two worlds "colliding" for Boise treasure...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Is It Really Going to Snow Today? That’s What The Experts Say!
The sun is shining, and the weather has been spectacular, especially for January in Idaho. Folks have put away their winter coats, snow shovels, and cold-weather gear for summer or fall attire. Believe it or not, snow is returning to the state and our valley. 5 Winter Laws, Rules and...
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
modernfarmer.com
A New Egg Co-operative Has Hatched in the Western U.S.
It doesn’t always pay to be an egg farmer—just ask Cliff Lillywhite. The owner and president of Oakdell Egg Farms, in North Salt Lake, UT, says he’s never experienced a year more difficult or more disruptive than the one that’s just passed. “Our farms were not...
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
