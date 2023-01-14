Read full article on original website
DU Gymnastics’ Casali, Brusch Collect Big 12 Weekly Awards
DENVER – Two University of Denver gymnasts captured Big 12 Conference weekly honors, the conference announced on Tuesday. Junior Rosie Casali was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week while freshman Mila Brusch earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
DU Men’s Tennis Opens Home Schedule Against UC Davis, Rice
DENVER – The University of Denver men's tennis team will host its first two home matches of the 2023 season when it welcomes UC Davis on Friday, January 20, at 12 p.m. MT and Rice on Sunday, January 22, at 10:30 a.m. MT. Both matches will be held at Denver Tennis Park.
DU Gymnastics Moves Up to No. 8 in National Rankings
DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 2 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.063 average) Vault: tie-No. 7 (49.250) Bars: tie-No. 11 (49.225) Beam: No. 5 (49.350) Floor: No. 16 (49.238) Denver improved its...
Denver Welcomes South Dakota to Hamilton Thursday
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will continue a season-long five game homestand on Thursday when the Pioneers welcome South Dakota to Hamilton Gymnasium. Tip is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Four W's. Who: Denver (7-11, 3-4 Summit League) vs. South Dakota (8-10, 4-3 Summit...
Denver Drops Homestand Opener to Omaha
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball team couldn't overcome a hot-shooting Omaha team in the middle quarters, falling to the Mavericks 75-64 on Monday afternoon inside Hamilton Gymnasium. Mikayla Brandon led the Pioneers (7-11, 3-4) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Mary Wilson also tacked on eight...
PREVIEW: Pioneers Head to Northern Frontier to Face Coyotes
DENVER – The University of Denver men's basketball team begins a run of four straight on the road as it travels to Vermillion, S.D. on Thursday to take on South Dakota. The game is set for a 6 p.m. MT tip at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. About Denver.
Three Pioneers Earn NCHC Player of the Week Awards
DENVER – Three University of Denver hockey players were recognized on Monday as National Collegiate Hockey Players of the Week. Sophomore Tristan Broz was named Forward of the Week, sophomore Sean Behrens was chosen as Defenseman of the Week and senior Magnus Chrona earned Goaltender of the Week accolades.
