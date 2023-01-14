Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
WWE Raw Star Has A Reputation For Missing Flights
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he has a reputation for missing flights to get to WWE events. Dominik recently spoke on the K100 podcast about his WWE career so far. Despite only wrestling for the company for a few years, Dominik has seen the management teams change...
Big E Reacts To Long-Time WWE Name’s Departure
Former WWE Champion Big E has now reacted to the AEW departure of former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins. Earlier today (January 17) Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Hopkins is gone from WWE. Details surrounding his departure are currently unclear. Hopkins had been with WWE since...
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
MJF Breaks Character With Message Supporting Fellow AEW Star
AEW World Champion MJF broke character to support a fellow AEW star in a now-deleted tweet. MJF almost always posts on social media in character, making it all the more interesting when he doesn’t. On the January 13 edition of AEW Rampage, Anna Jay & Tay Melo battled Ruby...
Uncle Howdy’s Status For January 16 WWE Raw Revealed
In recent weeks, the mysterious Uncle Howdy has made appearances on Raw and SmackDown. Howdy appeared on last week’s (January 9) episode of Raw, confronting Alexa Bliss after her vicious attack on Bianca Belair the week prior. While the identity of Uncle Howdy has not been officially revealed, former...
Current Champion Wants To Defend Title In Other Promotions
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James has spoken about the possibility of defending her belt against Mercedes Mone in the future. James won the belt in the main event of IMPACT’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, winning it from Jordynne Grace in a title vs career match. If she had...
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
Two WWE NXT Stars Backstage At January 16 Raw Show
Ever since Triple H took control of WWE creative back in July, WWE Main Event has served as a platform for many current NXT stars to get test runs for a future main roster call-up. In the past, various names from Carmelo Hayes, Alba Fyre, Joe Gacy and Andre Chase...
Former WWE Star Discusses Decision To Join IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has discussed his decision to join IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Santino Marella was announced as IMPACT’s new Director of Authority. He is the temporary replacement for Scott D’Amore who was taken out by Bully Ray on the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV.
Find Out Who Becky Lynch Will Call Out Tonight On WWE Raw
Ahead of WWE Raw tonight, find out who Becky Lynch is scheduled to call out on the January 16th edition of the show. According to a report from Fightful Select, tonight’s episode of WWE Raw is set to host a Becky Lynch promo segment. While the contents of the...
Photo: AEW Champion Shares Photo With Skateboarding Legend
An AEW star has made no secret of his friendship with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, recently tweeting a photo and tantalising caption. Darby Allin had previously credited Hawk with giving him sound advice, telling Chris Van Vliet on Insight with Chris Van Vliet:. “He’s like 54 and killing it on...
Wrestling Veteran Confirms Status for WWE Raw 30th Anniversary
The January 23 edition of WWE Raw is set to celebrate three decades of the red brand, featuring WWE legends galore. The WWE has advertised a number of legends for the show, including Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle and the Bella Twins.
Former Champion On Potential Royal Rumble WWE Return: ‘I’m Ready’
Former Women’s Champion Candice Michelle has teased a Royal Rumble appearance, noting that she’s down for a WWE return. With several former WWE stars usually appearing in Royal Rumble matches, there’s a lot of speculation about the names who could show up at the Alamodome on January 28.
WWE Star Recalls Being Told To Smile More
WWE Raw star Dominik Mysterio has revealed the advice he was given when he first started performing with WWE. After numerous appearances for the company, Dominik made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2020, losing to Seth Rollins in singles action. Dominik wrestled alongside his father Rey Mysterio for a...
MMA Rules Bout Set For Upcoming NJPW Event
An MMA rules bout has been announced for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling The New Beginning In Nagoya show on Sunday (January 22). At the event, Great-O-Khan will challenge for Shingo Takagi’s KOPW Provisional Title. As usual, fans got the opportunity to vote on the match stipulation. Great-O-Khan’s proposed stipulation...
Top AEW Star Teases Having ‘Fences To Mend’
A top AEW star has teased that he has some ‘fences to mend’ on tonight’s (January 18) episode of AEW Dynamite. On last week’s Dynamite show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Hangman Adam Page handed Jon Moxley a rare singles defeat in AEW, pinning him in their grudge match to open the show.
Top NJPW Star Renews Contract
New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran Hiroshi Tanahashi has renewed his contract with the promotion for an undisclosed period. Tanahashi debuted in the promotion in 1999, and since then has become an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion. He is also a record-breaking three-time IWGP United States Champion.
Spoilers On WWE Legends Set To Appear At Raw 30th Anniversary
A spoiler has emerged on another WWE legend who is set to be at the Raw 30th Anniversary taping at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. WWE is set to celebrate 30 years of the Red Brand on January 23, and a several notable names will be in attendance at the taping.
