Former Portland police chief named deputy chief of Springfield Police Department
Jami Resch, former chief of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in as deputy chief of the Springfield Police Department in Springfield, Oregon Tuesday.
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
Police searching for suspect in Tigard salon burglary
Tigard Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Dec. 31 burglary.
One wounded in shooting near Union Gospel Mission in Portland
One person was shot near the Union Gospel Mission early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police.
kptv.com
Portland police I.D. victim in deadly Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting Monday. The incident was the first deadly shooting of 2023. Officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Monday after receiving...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood shooting death
PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2020 shooting death in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Portland. On the night of September 11, 2020, Christopher M. Klein, 30, was shot dead in the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Man...
kptv.com
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
WWEEK
Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.
It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
Families of MAX stabbing victims search for people who interacted with attacker
The families of the two men who were fatally stabbed by Jeremy Christian on a MAX train in Portland in 2017 are asking for the public’s help identifying the people who pressed the train’s intercom button in the minutes before the stabbings occurred.
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
Ex-Tillamook police Lt. files $2.5M suit against city, police chief, others
Former Tillamook Police Department Lt. Erica Bomar officially filed suit against the City of Tillamook, its Police Chief Raymond Rau, Lt. Nickalaus Troxel, City Manager Nathan George and Human Resource Director Jamy Christensen on Jan. 11, seeking a minimum of $2.5 million for economic and noneconomic damages suffered as a result of her employment with the city and her subsequent firing, the lawsuit states.
kptv.com
Yamhill County says deputy, school students likely exposed to fentanyl
YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says school students and a deputy are likely affected by fentanyl exposure. A YCSO deputy responded to the Willamina High School Tuesday to conduct a bathroom check in a modular classroom regarding a suspicious odor. Once on scene, the deputy noticed a strong “acid smell” before requesting students and staff leave the building.
opb.org
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
Portland woman pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge
A Portland woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a criminal charge stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole. They also aren’t tracking whether police seize weapons sold to Oregon buyers who are disqualified from owning them due to their criminal […] The post Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVL
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
Police: Meth, M30 pills seized from SE Portland burglary suspect
A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.
