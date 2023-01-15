Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
Bucs Fire Coach Byron Leftwich Per Report; Could Commanders Hire?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Byron Leftwich. Could he return home and join the Washington Commanders?
Packers GM address future of LT David Bakhtiari
Will David Bakhtiari return to the Packers in 2023?. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently spoke with USA Today and delved into several topics, including the questions surrounding the future of the club’s franchise left tackle. “I would hope so,” Gutekunst told USA Today about Bakhtiari’s potential Green...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Ex-49ers’ QB Colin Kaepernick assists family in suing police department for $100M by providing free autopsy
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making headlines again for his involvement in a $100 million lawsuit against the police. The lawsuit is on behalf of the family of Rob Adams, who was shot and killed by police in an alleged response to a 911 call about an armed man. The incident was caught on CCTV and body cam footage, which shows the police chasing Adams before opening fire. The police claim that Adams was armed, but his mother, Tamika King, says the object in question was actually a mobile phone.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Zac Taylor-John Harbaugh handshake falls under microscope again
A running theme of encounters between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens has been the postgame handshake between Zac Taylor and John Harbaugh regardless of which team wins the AFC North battle. Harbaugh has been known to be quite…dismissive of the customary postgame shakes with opposing coaches and things have...
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Rodgers ponders Packers future: 'I can win MVP again in the right situation'
Aaron Rodgers is confident he can still play football at a high level. Whether or not the 38-year-old continues playing at that level in Green Bay next season remains in question, though. In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, the Packers quarterback discussed the possibility of returning...
Packers Suggested As Free Agency Destination For Intriguing Tight End
The Green Bay Packers have a lot to figure out this off-season when it comes to their roster. 2022 didn’t go as planned as many believed that the Packers would be Super Bowl contenders, but they failed to even make the postseason. There are numerous tasks on their to-do...
Aaron Rodgers: Not ready 'mentally or emotionally' to make post-Packers decision
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he had conversations with the team, but the home office is not pressing for answers regarding Rodgers leaving the Pack in 2023.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers fell well short of expectations in 2022, finishing 8-9 with no playoff appearance after winning 13 games each of the first three seasons under Matt LaFleur. A big reason for the decline: a few of the team’s most important or valuable players didn’t perform up to...
