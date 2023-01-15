ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Packers GM address future of LT David Bakhtiari

Will David Bakhtiari return to the Packers in 2023?. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently spoke with USA Today and delved into several topics, including the questions surrounding the future of the club’s franchise left tackle. “I would hope so,” Gutekunst told USA Today about Bakhtiari’s potential Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
sportszion.com

Ex-49ers’ QB Colin Kaepernick assists family in suing police department for $100M by providing free autopsy

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making headlines again for his involvement in a $100 million lawsuit against the police. The lawsuit is on behalf of the family of Rob Adams, who was shot and killed by police in an alleged response to a 911 call about an armed man. The incident was caught on CCTV and body cam footage, which shows the police chasing Adams before opening fire. The police claim that Adams was armed, but his mother, Tamika King, says the object in question was actually a mobile phone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy