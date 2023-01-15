Though the Detroit Lions did not quite do enough to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs, it sure does feel like it was a successful season. Following a 3-13-1 record in 2021, the Lions were able to triple their win total in 2022 to finish with a 9-8 overall record. One of the big reasons why the Lions were able to win six more games in 2022 is because Jared Goff played so well. Because of that, Goff has been included on ESPN’s NFL’s Most Valuable Players list.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO