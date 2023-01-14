Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
notebookcheck.net
Microcenter lists February 8 / 22 shipping date for some MSI gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4000 dGPUs
Laptops featuring the new RTX 4000 dGPUs from Nvidia are expected to see availability in just a few weeks. According to a recent ITHome report, some online retailers will be allowing pre-orders beginning with February 1st, but the laptops will be shipped at a later date. This is now confirmed by U.S. retailer Microcenter with its listings for MSI’s 2023 gaming laptops, which also include pricing information. The ITHome report mentions that Nvidia is looking to set an MSRP of US$999 for laptops featuring the RTX 4050 dGPU, but the Microcenter listing shows higher prices, unfortunately.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K UHD 60-in TV now just US$449.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is now reduced at Best Buy in the US. The headline deal is on the 75-in model, priced at US$649.99. The TV regularly costs US$849.99, meaning you can save US$200 or 24% with this Best Buy offer. The 85-in model is discounted by US$100, selling for US$1,299.99 rather than US$1,399.99. Also included in the sale is the 60-in model, which is currently reduced by US$100 or 18% at US$449.99; the gadget typically retails for US$549.99. The 43-in, 50-in and 58-in models are also discounted but less significantly, with US$20 to US$30 off.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Huawei Mate X3 with updated satellite connectivity will beat P60 series to launch
Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Huawei partnered with Beidou to bring satellite connectivity to the Mate 50 series in China. Then again, the service is restricted compared to Apple's offering, even though both are first-gen examples of their breakthrough smartphone feature. Accordingly, the 50 series can...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6: Further display specs for the supposed vanilla Android flagship allegedly leak out
OPPO is projected to step into the 2023 top-end, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone arena with the Find X6 series, which may comprise direct successors to the X5 and X5 Pro, although each one is expected to get its own Hasselblad-branded rear camera hump this time around. That may...
notebookcheck.net
Apple upgrades 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple M2 Pro and Apple M2 Max chipsets
Apple has upgraded its flagship pair of laptops. The MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 are now available with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, which add HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and slightly better battery life, among other minor changes. Apple has refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Dummy unit highlights ultra-thin design of Google's first foldable smartphone
Dave2D has obtained a blank model of the Pixel Fold, likely months before Google launches the device. Arriving a month after @OnLeaks shared a 360-degree video render of the device, shown below. Reputedly, the case manufacturers use dummy units like these to manufacture accessories in time for a device's launch, with Dave2D claiming to have been told that it is dimensionally accurate.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 Indian Edition officially set to launch exclusively through Amazon
IQOO strongly implies that it is bringing the Neo7 to India by popular demand, and given the specs involved in its original Chinese-market release, it is not hard to see why. The Android 13 device is one of the world's few Dimensity 9000 Plus-powered machines, and has an in-house Pro+ dedicated "display chip" and a Sony IMX766V main rear camera adapted by brand owner Vivo on top of that.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G launched
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book2 Go and Galaxy Book2 Go 5G, a few weeks after showcasing the device during CES 2023. According to the company's press release, 5G editions support dual-SIM connectivity but continue to rely on the same chipset as their Wi-Fi-only siblings. As such, the entire Galaxy Book2 Go series utilises the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Plus Gen 3 which contains four ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores and an Adreno GPU.
notebookcheck.net
Windows 11 Task Manager now allows creating live kernel memory dumps; Apple TV and Apple Music previews hit the Microsoft Store
The Windows Task Manager in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25276 allows creation of live kernel memory dumps from the System process apart from the already existing memory dump creation from user mode processes. The new Windows Insider Preview build also offers previews of Apple TV and Apple Music apps in the Microsoft Store, although these can be downloaded to public versions of Windows 11 localized in the US as well.
notebookcheck.net
EnjoyCool 1,200 W 11-in-1 power station with 1,008 Wh capacity arrives on Indiegogo
The EnjoyCool 1,200 W 11-in-1 power station is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The device, a potential competitor for the Jackery Explorer 1000, has a 1,008 Wh battery and is expected to last for over 3,000 lifecycles. This capacity allows you to charge a 40 W drone 22 times, a 65 W projector 13 times or a 60 Wh laptop 15 times. You can recharge the gadget in around 8.5 hours via AC, or use solar panels or PD USB-C charging.
notebookcheck.net
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 launch information revealed in new leak
After releasing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a while ago, it appears Qualcomm's next major release will be for the sub-premium Snapdragon 7 series. Reportedly, the company already has two of those in the works, with the first scheduled to debut relatively soon. According to Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm is...
notebookcheck.net
Topton and Kingdel present fanless mini PCs with six 2.5 GbE ports and Alder Lake-U CPUs
Over the past few years, there has been a tendency to expand the port selection on mini PC models to suit particular needs. For instance, this year’s Asus PN64-E1 offers up to five video outputs for the ultimate HTPC experience, but there also are mini PCs that focus on the networking side with no less than six 2.5 GbE jacks. With so many dedicated ethernet ports, users can easily configure these devices to act as routers, yet they still provide enough compute power for multimedia tasks thanks to the jump from Celeron-class processors to more powerful models from Intel’s Alder Lake-U family.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11R: Chinese-market version with 100W power brick registers in new leak
OnePlus is thought to promote the rumored 11R as a new alternative to its 2023 flagship smartphone with a 'by and for our fans' gimmick. It is also said to launch as the Ace 2 in China which, despite this rumored product name, may drop the charging options of its predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Poco F5 draws closer to launch as Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro specs leak online
Poco has its hands full with multiple smartphone launches in the works. First, the brand is set to debut the Poco X5 series shortly, with details of both phones now surfacing in the wild. In a few months, though, the Poco F5 will arrive as the latest entry in Poco's popular sub-premium lineup.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung rolls out promised Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro updates with additional functionality
Samsung has released new updates for many of its new wearables. As we discussed last week, Samsung outlined that the Galaxy Buds2 Pro would soon support 360 Audio Recording, a feature that uses all the earbuds' microphones to capture a richer audio experience than a smartphone can. According to Samsung's changelog, it restricts the feature to the Samsung Camera app on Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 models running at least One UI 5.0 for now. For reference, the two foldables should have already received an equivalent feature to enable 360 Audio Recording processing.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro launches as the first punch-hole-free Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship Android smartphone on the global market
RedMagic touts its new 8 Pro (Global Edition) as a "futuristic masterpiece" thanks to the "evolved" take on its brand's flagship gaming smartphone design for early 2023. Saying that, its rear panel is still plastered with legends pointing to its most competitive specs and features in its brand's best 'transparent-chic' tradition.
notebookcheck.net
Google found to be developing Apple AirTag competitor with UWB chip and built-in speaker
Kuba Wojciechowski and Mishaal Rahman have found the first indications of a future Google product that could rival the Apple AirTag and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Based on the pair's findings, the device is known internally by multiple codenames, including 'Grogu', 'GroguAudio' and 'GR10', with the latter its model number. Supposedly, the Nest team is developing the device too, which should provide an indication of where it will sit within Google's hardware offering.
notebookcheck.net
ESR HaloLock MagSafe-ready wireless charger has iPhone 14 series-compatibility and an improved design
ESR touts its in-house HaloLock system as like MagSafe, but better. To this end, the OEM asserts that its latest version of Apple's own wireless charger can restore a full battery to devices such as those of the new iPhone 14 series "30 minutes faster than other MagSafe chargers", thanks to an advanced cooling mechanism.
notebookcheck.net
Full Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptop specifications leaked as Samsung also lines up Galaxy Book3, Book3 360, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Ultra for huge Unpacked event
As if Samsung wasn’t already preparing enough for the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event with the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, there will also be quite a range of Galaxy Book laptops on show, with five SKUs from the Galaxy Book3 family to be launched along with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go series. We have reported on a leak concerning the Galaxy Book3 range in the past, and it seems the details contained in it were accurate. A report from MySmartPrice, with assistance from noted leaker Ishan Agarwal, has seemingly confirmed that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book3 Ultra.
Comments / 0