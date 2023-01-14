Over the past few years, there has been a tendency to expand the port selection on mini PC models to suit particular needs. For instance, this year’s Asus PN64-E1 offers up to five video outputs for the ultimate HTPC experience, but there also are mini PCs that focus on the networking side with no less than six 2.5 GbE jacks. With so many dedicated ethernet ports, users can easily configure these devices to act as routers, yet they still provide enough compute power for multimedia tasks thanks to the jump from Celeron-class processors to more powerful models from Intel’s Alder Lake-U family.

17 HOURS AGO