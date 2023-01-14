ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets to interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator position

 4 days ago
The New York Jets are dipping into a rival coaching staff in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets will interview Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley this week.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old has spent the past eight seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff, first as an offensive assistant for two years and then as the tight ends coach for the past six seasons. He also coached fullbacks along with tight ends in 2020 and 2021.

Rapoport recently considered Caley a strong candidate for the position.

As of now, Caley joins Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo as known candidates who either have interviewed or will interview for the offensive coordinator position.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

