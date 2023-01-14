ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening

Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Tennessean

5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Surprise Team Named Frontrunner For Lamar Jackson

There's a good chance that we've seen the last of quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform after the way contract negotiations with the team have crumbled since last year. But one surprising team was just listed as the early favorite. According to the SportsBetting.ag sports book, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals name Tennessee Titans’ Monti Ossenfort new GM

The Arizona Cardinals named Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort their new GM on Monday. “It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a press release. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today

"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday.  Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sammy Watkins' Announcement

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins made waves last week by suggesting that he might have preferred to see quarterback Lamar Jackson play through his ongoing knee injury in their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Watkins was a little bit more humble on Monday. Speaking to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Tennessee Titans owner reacts to major decision

After a disappointing end to the season where the team lost its final seven games to miss out on the playoffs entirely, the Tennessee Titans have made a major move that they hope will set the team up for future success, hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. And after the big decision, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk sounds confident in the team’s decision.
NASHVILLE, TN
