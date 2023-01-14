The Arizona Cardinals named Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort their new GM on Monday. “It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a press release. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO