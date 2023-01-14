Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening
Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Raiders trade up for Alabama QB Bryce Young in latest 2023 NFL mock draft
The Raiders have a big decision to make regarding their quarterback situation over the next few weeks. The expectation is that they will trade Derek Carr soon, but then they will be tasked with finding their next franchise quarterback. The draft seems like the most likely spot for the Raiders...
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future
The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
Look: Surprise Team Named Frontrunner For Lamar Jackson
There's a good chance that we've seen the last of quarterback Lamar Jackson in a Baltimore Ravens uniform after the way contract negotiations with the team have crumbled since last year. But one surprising team was just listed as the early favorite. According to the SportsBetting.ag sports book, ...
Arizona Cardinals name Tennessee Titans’ Monti Ossenfort new GM
The Arizona Cardinals named Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort their new GM on Monday. “It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a press release. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals.”
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
atozsports.com
CBS Sports reporter says Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is ‘playing for a contract’ and has another lucrative NIL deal lined up
CBS Sports college football reporter Dennis Dodd released his way-too-early top 25 last week and he has the Tennessee Vols at No. 16. I think that’s a bit low for Tennessee after they beat Clemson by 17 points in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, and Jeremy Banks.
Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
atozsports.com
Ran Carthon’s pedigree could immediately improve two key positions for Titans
The Tennessee Titans officially have their new GM. After firing Jon Robinson late in the season, they have their replacement. The Titans are hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager. Carthon’s now-former team is still playing in the postseason on the NFC side....
Longtime Officiating Expert Reveals If Key Penalty Was Missed
The entire complexion of Sunday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens shifted on one monumental play. With the game tied at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley attempted to give Baltimore the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback sneak. He lunged toward the end ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sammy Watkins' Announcement
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins made waves last week by suggesting that he might have preferred to see quarterback Lamar Jackson play through his ongoing knee injury in their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Watkins was a little bit more humble on Monday. Speaking to ...
Exact moment the Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels rift reached a boiling point for Raiders
Derek Carr will move on from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback went home after head coach Josh McDaniels benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham. It’s the end of a nine-year relationship between team and player. A relationship that survived one of the most...
thecomeback.com
Tennessee Titans owner reacts to major decision
After a disappointing end to the season where the team lost its final seven games to miss out on the playoffs entirely, the Tennessee Titans have made a major move that they hope will set the team up for future success, hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. And after the big decision, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk sounds confident in the team’s decision.
