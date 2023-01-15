ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for January 15 – 21

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nrVt_0kFELHJK00

SAGITTARIUS

NOV 23 - DEC 21

🔵

horoscopes live blog for the latest readings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7H7t_0kFELHJK00
Single? You can first hear The One making a special request -- on the air or in person

Pent up feelings and fears can be expressed and answered, as this week you discover how much control you do have over your own destiny.

And stepping away from negative voices, and influences, can be part of this process.

In love? Prioritise just three things to discuss, and find positive shared solutions.

Single? You can first hear The One making a special request -- on the air or in person.

DESTINY DAYS: Need support? Ask on Tuesday. But stand alone on Friday.

Sunday is perfect for experimenting with fashion colours and styles.

LUCKY LINKS: A location famous for art.

People with four-letter names. Numbers counting up in threes.

MARS MOMENTUM: No bond, however ambitious or outrageous it may seem, is out of your emotional orbit, as Mars spins forward again in your relationship sector.

Instead of watching and waiting, or trying the subtle approach, you can be upfront and audacious.

And say out loud every desire you’ve been holding in your heart.

If you are honest with yourself, you do know certain connections have become strained since last year.

You don’t need to end these, but some tough talking, and concrete steps, can transform them.

Mars supports you until March to pioneer this process.

Fabulous is the home of horoscopes, with weekly updates on what’s in store for your star sign as well as daily predictions.

You can also use our series of guides to find out everything from which star sign to hook up with for the steamiest sex to what it’s like to live your life totally by your horoscope.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign

As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
boldsky.com

Daily Horoscope, 17 January 2023: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Elite Daily

Your 2023 Money Horoscope, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With a new year on the horizon, you’re presented with a clean slate where you can set new intentions and pursue new goals. If managing your finances or making more money is on your to-do list for the new year, then you’ll want to read your 2023 money horoscope.
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 18, 2023

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will inspire people, not with what you say but with how you say it. You’re relatable. People see themselves in you, or they see an aspirational version of their future selves. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your key to success is your ability to focus...
WOMI Owensboro

What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers

Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
The Independent

What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology

Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
msn.com

Horoscope: Lucky number of the week for each Astrological sign

Slide 1 of 13: Looking for a bit of luck as you start a new week? While the search might uncover a specific color or day of the week, most look for more numeric ways to flourish in prosperity. And with that in mind, here is the week's lucky number for each Zodiac sign — may it bring you good fortune!
Teen Vogue

2023 Horoscope: See What the New Year Has in Store For Your Sign

Happy new year! Welcome to your 2023 horoscope, the forecast for a year that will elevate our passions and lust for life. The new year begins while Mercury and Mars are retrograde. Mars retrograde began on October 30 in Gemini and lasts until January 12. Mercury retrograde began on December 29 and lasts until January 18 in Capricorn. Therefore, the year will get off to a very slow start. Of course, the Mercury retrograde that starts our year won't be the only one. There are three more occurring in 2023: April 21 to May 14 in Taurus, August 23 to September 15 in Virgo, and December 13 to January 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius (Mercury retrograde backspins into Sagittarius on December 23).
Elementually

February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
msn.com

Horoscope for Tuesday, 1/17/23 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): The most important thing to remember when dealing from a position of strength is the less you say, the more people will worry about crossing you. Slide 1 of 13: Star-crossed lovers? PlentyOfFish sorted through 150,000 users to find trends in matches between certain astrological signs. Who's your best match? Click through to find out.
Hypebae

2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign

2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
suggest.com

January 15-21 Horoscope: The Calm After The Storm

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, two nearby...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re On the Verge of a Beautiful New Beginning

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 26 to January 1 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
collective.world

The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
Clayton News Daily

What Does Angel Number 999 Mean for You in 2023?

Have you noticed that talk about numerology and angel numbers seems to be everywhere these days? If it's been hard to fully understand, we totally get it and are happy to guide you through these popular beliefs. Angel numbers are a series of numbers that appear together, and keep showing up in someone's life in order to send a message. They are called angel numbers, or spiritual numbers, because many people believe that this is how angels communicate with individuals in their everyday lives. And one example is angel number 999.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
975K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy