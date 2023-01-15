ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win a copy of In the Blink of an Eye by Jo Callaghan in this week’s Fabulous book competition

By Claire Frost
 4 days ago
STILL grieving for her husband and trying to look after her teen son, detective Kay Frank returns to the police to head up a new initiative using artificial intelligence.

She and AI colleague Lock must work together to solve two cold cases before it’s too late…

Both original and compelling, this is brilliant!

10 lucky Fabulous readers will win a copy of this new novel in this week's book competition.

To win a copy, enter using the form below by 11:59pm on January 28, 2023.

For full terms and conditions, click here.

