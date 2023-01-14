ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Reports: Syracuse cornerbacks coach Chip West is set to become cornerbacks coach at Wake Forest

Dave Clawson and Brad Lambert are bringing in a familiar face to lead the cornerbacks. According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Clawson is expected to hire Syracuse's cornerbacks coach Chip West for the same position on his staff. Demon Deacon Digest had West listed as a top option for the position on January 9th after Paul Williams departed to become the cornerbacks coach at Stanford.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Former Rutgers LB Olakunle Fatukasi signs with New England Patriots

Year one in the NFL is now in the past for former Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. He spent most of this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fatukasi appeared in 13 games for the Bucs before being released on Dec 13th. Fatukasi finished the season as part of the Denver Broncos practice squad. Today, Fatukasi is remaining in the AFC as he has signed a futures contract with the New England Patriots. This past season, Fatukasi registered six tackles while with the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain

The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy