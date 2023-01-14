Year one in the NFL is now in the past for former Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. He spent most of this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fatukasi appeared in 13 games for the Bucs before being released on Dec 13th. Fatukasi finished the season as part of the Denver Broncos practice squad. Today, Fatukasi is remaining in the AFC as he has signed a futures contract with the New England Patriots. This past season, Fatukasi registered six tackles while with the Bucs.

