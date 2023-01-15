ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Wahoo Preview: No. 10 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) went small to notch its last two victories over North Carolina and Florida State, as Tony Bennett went with Ben Vander Plas playing the majority of the minutes at the 5-spot to go with a four-guard look of Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Cavaliers ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball preseason poll

The Virginia baseball team garnered a preseason ranking of No. 19 from D1Baseball.com. The Cavaliers are one of seven Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the website’s Top-25. Virginia is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s fifth College World Series berth in 2021. The Cavaliers won 39...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Trio of Wahoo recruits nominated for McDonald’s All-American squads

Three future UVA men’s and women’s basketball recruits have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American games. Blake Buchanan of Lake City High School in Idaho, who signed with the Cavaliers in November, has been nominated to the boys team, while a pair of Virginia women’s team signees, Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson, have been nominated for the girls team. A total of 722 girls and boys have been nominated for the teams.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia picks up former Iowa State cornerback Kyle through portal

Virginia continued to shore up its secondary via the transfer portal on Monday when the Cavaliers gained a commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound corner spent the last five seasons with the Cyclones and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. After entering the portal on Dec. 20, he chose Virginia over Purdue and East Carolina.
AMES, IA
Tony Bennett makes offer to John Marshall HS freshman center Latrell Allmond

Tony Bennett is the latest to jump on the recruiting bandwagon of John Marshall High School freshman center Latrell Allmond, a member of the recruiting class of 2026. Allmond, who previously played at O’Neal High School in Southern Pines, N.C., is a versatile 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward who is athletic enough to play the three position and already owns an advanced basketball IQ. Allmond announced Monday that Virginia had offered him, making him the youngest player Bennett has offered during his 14 seasons at Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Women’s Golf: Three Hoos invited to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Current Virginia women’s golfers Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary will be joined by former Cavalier Beth Lillie at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. This year’s tournament takes place March 29 through April 1. All three players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2022 to qualify for the field.
AUGUSTA, GA

