Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
Women’s notebook: Virginia looks to get back to .500 in ACC vs. Seminoles on Thursday
The Virginia women’s basketball team closes out a three-game homestand by hosting Florida State on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. The game will...
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Preview: No. 10 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
UVA (13-3, 5-2 ACC) went small to notch its last two victories over North Carolina and Florida State, as Tony Bennett went with Ben Vander Plas playing the majority of the minutes at the 5-spot to go with a four-guard look of Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia had the perfect game plan to exploit FSU’s shortcomings
Tony Bennett said after the win over Carolina last week that his team can’t live and die with the 3-point shot, but the Cavaliers sure made a living off the triple on their trip to Tallahassee on Saturday. Virginia was 11 of 22 from beyond the arc against the...
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball preseason poll
The Virginia baseball team garnered a preseason ranking of No. 19 from D1Baseball.com. The Cavaliers are one of seven Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the website’s Top-25. Virginia is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s fifth College World Series berth in 2021. The Cavaliers won 39...
jerryratcliffe.com
Trio of Wahoo recruits nominated for McDonald’s All-American squads
Three future UVA men’s and women’s basketball recruits have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American games. Blake Buchanan of Lake City High School in Idaho, who signed with the Cavaliers in November, has been nominated to the boys team, while a pair of Virginia women’s team signees, Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson, have been nominated for the girls team. A total of 722 girls and boys have been nominated for the teams.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia picks up former Iowa State cornerback Kyle through portal
Virginia continued to shore up its secondary via the transfer portal on Monday when the Cavaliers gained a commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tayvonn Kyle. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound corner spent the last five seasons with the Cyclones and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. After entering the portal on Dec. 20, he chose Virginia over Purdue and East Carolina.
jerryratcliffe.com
Tony Bennett makes offer to John Marshall HS freshman center Latrell Allmond
Tony Bennett is the latest to jump on the recruiting bandwagon of John Marshall High School freshman center Latrell Allmond, a member of the recruiting class of 2026. Allmond, who previously played at O’Neal High School in Southern Pines, N.C., is a versatile 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward who is athletic enough to play the three position and already owns an advanced basketball IQ. Allmond announced Monday that Virginia had offered him, making him the youngest player Bennett has offered during his 14 seasons at Virginia.
jerryratcliffe.com
Women’s Golf: Three Hoos invited to Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Current Virginia women’s golfers Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary will be joined by former Cavalier Beth Lillie at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship. This year’s tournament takes place March 29 through April 1. All three players met the standard of being among the United States’ top-30 players in the final World Amateur Golf Rankings for 2022 to qualify for the field.
Comments / 0