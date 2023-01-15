Tony Bennett is the latest to jump on the recruiting bandwagon of John Marshall High School freshman center Latrell Allmond, a member of the recruiting class of 2026. Allmond, who previously played at O’Neal High School in Southern Pines, N.C., is a versatile 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward who is athletic enough to play the three position and already owns an advanced basketball IQ. Allmond announced Monday that Virginia had offered him, making him the youngest player Bennett has offered during his 14 seasons at Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO