Seahawks vs. 49ers Underdog Pick’ems: George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey Are Top Plays for Wild Card Weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
msn.com
49ers’ game review: What happened in the worst half of Brock Purdy’s NFL career?
Before Brock Purdy was beating his chest in celebration Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback was shaking his head in frustration. Slide 1 of 6: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) reviews a tablet during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, Jan.14, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams, Sean McVay, Seahawks
Saturday’s 41-23 wildcard win over the Seahawks was big for 49ers seventh-round QB Brock Purdy. Obviously winning any playoff game is huge, but it was how it happened that was so important for Purdy. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan trusted Purdy enough to come out throwing against one of the NFL’s leakiest run defenses, and he trusted him enough to keep throwing even when Purdy missed on some throws early.
NBC Sports
Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win
The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ AFC West rival continues to make a fool of themselves
The Las Vegas Raiders certainly had a disappointing 2022-2023 season. That being said, one of their foes in the AFC West had a rough end to their season this weekend. The Los Angeles Chargers got out to a massive early lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Wild Card matchup. The Chargers had a 27-0 lead at one point in the game versus the Jags.
Exact moment the Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels rift reached a boiling point for Raiders
Derek Carr will move on from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback went home after head coach Josh McDaniels benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham. It’s the end of a nine-year relationship between team and player. A relationship that survived one of the most...
NBC Sports
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NBC Sports
Purdy receives historic marks in PFF grades from wild-card win
Brock Purdy had a record-breaking performance in the 49ers' 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and his PFF grades provide even more insight into the rookie’s outstanding game. After completing just nine of his first 19 pass attempts in the first half, Purdy settled...
NBC Sports
Shanahan owns up to 49ers' squib kick that squandered lead
Coach Kyle Shanahan is the first to admit he is not impervious to mistakes. Just before halftime of the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Shanahan made a very questionable decision. The 49ers' offense had just driven down the field, but stalled and settled for a field goal....
49ers news: Brock Purdy, Skylar Thompson make NFL history during Wild Card weekend
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins started seventh-round rookies in their playoff-openers during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson, both of whom were selected in the seventh round in 2022, drew starts for their teams in the Wild Card Round, and they made history with their impressive performances. While only Purdy and the Niners will be advancing to the Divisional Round, the two quarterbacks are now the highest-scoring rookie QBs in NFL Playoff history.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's brutal honesty made Aiyuk a complete receiver
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk caught three passes for 73 yards in the 49ers’ 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs. Afterward, Aiyuk was kicking himself over a dropped pass in the end zone late in the game. But he and 49ers...
Comments / 0