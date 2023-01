D'IBERVILLE, Miss. | Florida A&M bowling finished the SWAC Bowling Round-Up in fifth place with a 7-7 record and an average of 191.7. Sophomore Jordan Shipp finished in second with an average of 209.64. The Rattlers return to action February 3-5 in for the second SWAC Round-Up. ---- Follow Florida...

