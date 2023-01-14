Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Related
brownbears.com
Men's swimming battles but falls to Harvard
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's swimming and diving team fell to Harvard 168-130 Wednesday afternoon at the Katharine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. "A midweek dual with Harvard sandwiched in between meets with Columbia and Cornell is certainly a challenge, but we used this as an opportunity to do some new things with our lineup," head coach Kevin Norman said. "It was helpful to see people race different events that they don't often get to throughout the season and still step up and compete at a high level against a very good team. We learned a lot and I thought we performed exceptionally well for where we are in our training."
brownbears.com
Tickets Now on Sale for Ivy Classic Gymnastics Meet
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Tickets for the 2023 Ivy Classic gymnastics meet are on sale now. The showdown between the four Ivy gymnastics schools – Brown, Cornell, Penn and Yale – will take place at Brown's Pizzitola Spots Center on Sunday, February 26 at 1 p.m. Ticket Prices.
brownbears.com
Men's swimming and diving hosts Harvard, Cornell this week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's swimming and diving team will host Harvard and Cornell this week. The Crimson come to Providence on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and the Big red on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Bears are coming off their first dual meet of 2023 against Columbia. Jerry O'Mafra,...
brownbears.com
Men's Tennis Season Preview
The Brown men’s tennis team is set to open its spring season Thursday night at home against Quinnipiac at 5 p.m. Head Coach Alex Kasarov is back for his third season to guide the Bears. This will be the third consecutive season that Brown will start the spring against...
brownbears.com
Lilly named Ivy Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Kino Lilly Jr. of the Brown men's basketball team has been named the Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Tuesday. Lilly averaged 25.5 points during a 1-1 week for the Bears that included hitting the game-winning shot to take down previously undefeated in Ivy play Princeton. Lilly was 10-for-15 from the field and 4-for-7 from three for 26 points against the Tigers and added two rebounds and one assist.
brownbears.com
Men's Lacrosse Season and Single-Game Tickets On Sale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University Athletics announced season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2023 men's lacrosse season are on sale now. Fans can purchase a season ticket to the five Brown men's lacrosse home games for $45. For single games, fans can purchase tickets in advance online or...
brownbears.com
Grandberg Tabbed ECAC Forward of the Week
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Brown men's hockey sophomore Lynden Grandberg has been named the ECAC Forward of the Week after a career night against the Union Dutchmen on Friday. The Calgary native posted a goal and four points in Brown's 6-2 win on Friday and finished the weekend with a plus-four rating. It marks the first weekly award of Grandberg's career.
brownbears.com
Bears drop game against Yale, 72-59
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball was led by 14 points from Isabella Mauricio, but the Bears (8-9, 1-4 Ivy) lost to Yale (10-8, 4-1 Ivy), 72-59 on Monday afternoon (Jan. 16). Mauricio scored in double figures for the first time in Ivy League play, last reaching the mark...
brownbears.com
Men's basketball comes up just short at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown men's basketball team took Yale down to the wire, but fell 81-78 Monday. The Bears fall to 9-9 on the year and 2-3 in Ivy action, while Yale improves to 12-6 and 2-3. "That was another close game that game down to the final seconds," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "We had some guys really step up and play bigger roles today given some circumstances. I thought we competed hard but unfortunately, Yale made a play or two more and we came up short."
Comments / 0