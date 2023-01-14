The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.

23 HOURS AGO