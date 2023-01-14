Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Spain referees ask for help after VAR mistake in league game
MADRID (AP) — Spanish referees are calling for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology after a video-review mistake in a league match between Cádiz and Elche. The referee's technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish...
FOX Sports
USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand
The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
FOX Sports
Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL
WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is...
FOX Sports
American Jenson Brooksby beats No. 2 Ruud at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jenson Brooksby eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday in Rod Laver Arena, meaning a pair of 20-something Californians have knocked out the top two players in the men’s bracket.
Comments / 0