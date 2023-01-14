ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball Wins Fourth Straight Game

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. - Nicole DaPra scored 15 points and eight of her teammates also had points as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team won for the fourth straight time, defeating Bard College 58-33 in a Liberty League contest. The Engineers are now 9-6 and 6-2, while the Raptors are 1-12 and 0-6.
Late Surge Propels Men's Basketball to Victory

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. - Dom Black scored 16 points, including five of the final 10 points, as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team withstood Bard College 53-44 in Liberty League action. The Engineers up their record to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in conference, while the Raptors fall to 5-10 and 2-6.
Price Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award

TROY, N.Y. – The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced its nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Hannah Price has been selected as one of 15 across NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey. The award, which is celebrating its 28th season, is presented annually to a college hockey student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism. The nomination is her second for the award, as she was also nominated in 2022. She is one of four players on the list as repeat honorees.
Four Student-Athletes Honored by Conference

TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners and four Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes from four programs have been recognized. Among them were twp Performers of the Week and two Rookies of the Week. Shannon Brown (So., Pasadena, MD / Archbishop Spalding) - Women's Swimmer...
