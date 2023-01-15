New Third Line Look Will Be One to Watch in Vegas-Edmonton Game

Vegas Golden Knights forwards Paul Cotter, Michael Amadio and Byron Froese played on the third line in Saturday's morning skate.

The absence of Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will have the Vegas Golden Knights' lines looking a little different in Saturday night's showdown with the Edmonton Oilers.

Forward Byron Froese, whom the club confirmed had been brought up from Henderson on Saturday, Paul Cotter and Michael Amadio made up the third line in Saturday morning's pre-game skate, an indication that they will take the ice together against Edmonton.

Amadio and Cotter have gone a little quiet as of late after the former had his greatest stretch as a Golden Knight and Cotter posted two points in his return from injury against Pittsburgh.

Perhaps the pair can complement one another with the additional help of Froese , who will be looking to make the most of his opportunity.

"We put three younger guys together, which I'd rather they be spread out," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media ahead of Saturday's game. "I just think this is the best fit right now with Mark being out. Jack [Eichel] and Stevie [Chandler Stephenson] were very good together, so now if we left Amo up there and Marchy's [Jonathan Marchessault] down, he hasn't played at all with Froese. So let's put these three together and see where it leads us. Maybe they do take more ownership, the two wingers who have been here all year and had pockets of success and can sort of start manufacturing a little bit on their own or away from sort of that higher-end established guy.

And I don't know if it will work out. I hope so. It would be great for the team. That's what you want. As for Paul, yes, he should be looking at it as: 'OK, I'm going to lead the line by being physical, I'm going to attack, I'm going to drive pucks deep and make the play from there."

Saturday's game will be the Golden Knights' fourth of their seven-game homestand.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .