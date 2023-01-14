Read full article on original website
spacecityweather.com
Scattered showers today will herald the arrival of a front, and return of more typical January weather
Houston’s Hobby Airport set a record high temperature, with a mark of 81 degrees, and many other locations across the region hit 80 or higher on Tuesday. We’ll be warm again today ahead of a front that should push into the metro Houston area shortly after noon. This will be the first of a series of fronts that keeps us on the cooler side of things for at least the next week, and probably longer.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cold front moves through on Wednesday
A cold front will move through between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and will likely bring a round of storms, a few of which could be heavy and could produce high winds. Beginning this evening, much drier air moves in and we'll enjoy lows in the 40s with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Watch for another round of rain on Saturday.
cw39.com
Cold front day! Keep the umbrella nearby
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wanting some more January-like weather? Hold on, it is on the way! Showers and thunderstorms are already passing through the state all spawned by a cold front that will reach us by noon today. The cold front will put our typical day time heat time to...
spacecityweather.com
A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston
Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
fox26houston.com
Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
A cold front has moved through SE Texas ending our risk for severe storms. Cooler and drier air will build in behind this front which means quiet weather for your plans tonight. Grab a jacket though as temperatures tonight dip to the 40s for most areas. It will be a bright and pleasant Thursday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine. Look for clouds to increase Friday and widespread rain to return Saturday. Temperatures will stay seasonable through the weekend.
Houston facing storms, return to typical winter weather this week
After an unseasonably warm run, this week will bring thunderstorms and colder temperatures.
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers
Houston - Scattered light showers are expected for this MLK Day holiday along with mild breezes and higher humidity. The next concern will be the potential for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, as moist air moves in from the Gulf. Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers. Wednesday...
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
PHOTOS: Morning cold front in Central Texas caught on camera
A cold front pushed through Central Texas Wednesday morning, dragging a line of light showers through our area.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Windy and warm with rain chances on the way
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! Today will be beautiful. We will warm up from about 50 into the mid-70s with low humidity. The only complaint is it will be a very windy day. Get ready for gusts of about 30 mph. If you like the warm weather, we have more...
abc7amarillo.com
Active weather pattern coming for South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay above normal for Monday and Tuesday this week but a swap to more active weather will take shape to end the month of January for the southwest United States which will bring intermittent rain and snow chances to the South Plains and below normal temperatures.
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show
Dakota and Washington counties have been added to the winter storm warning, though Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties are still in a winter storm warning. The sharp cutoff is indicative of the National Weather Service expecting more snow in the south/southeast metro than the north/northwest suburbs. The latest...
voiceofalexandria.com
Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
fox26houston.com
Houston Happy Hour: Savoy introduces new specials, hours
Houston - The Savoy, a neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is introducing new Happy Hour specials and an extended Happy Hour on Friday nights until 10 pm. The bar, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is rapidly becoming a Happy Hour hot spot in...
fox26houston.com
Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston
HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Texas
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
