Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

Scattered showers today will herald the arrival of a front, and return of more typical January weather

Houston’s Hobby Airport set a record high temperature, with a mark of 81 degrees, and many other locations across the region hit 80 or higher on Tuesday. We’ll be warm again today ahead of a front that should push into the metro Houston area shortly after noon. This will be the first of a series of fronts that keeps us on the cooler side of things for at least the next week, and probably longer.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Cold front moves through on Wednesday

A cold front will move through between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and will likely bring a round of storms, a few of which could be heavy and could produce high winds. Beginning this evening, much drier air moves in and we'll enjoy lows in the 40s with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Watch for another round of rain on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Cold front day! Keep the umbrella nearby

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wanting some more January-like weather? Hold on, it is on the way! Showers and thunderstorms are already passing through the state all spawned by a cold front that will reach us by noon today. The cold front will put our typical day time heat time to...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston

Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

A cold front has moved through SE Texas ending our risk for severe storms. Cooler and drier air will build in behind this front which means quiet weather for your plans tonight. Grab a jacket though as temperatures tonight dip to the 40s for most areas. It will be a bright and pleasant Thursday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine. Look for clouds to increase Friday and widespread rain to return Saturday. Temperatures will stay seasonable through the weekend.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers

Houston - Scattered light showers are expected for this MLK Day holiday along with mild breezes and higher humidity. The next concern will be the potential for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, as moist air moves in from the Gulf. Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers. Wednesday...
HOUSTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Active weather pattern coming for South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay above normal for Monday and Tuesday this week but a swap to more active weather will take shape to end the month of January for the southwest United States which will bring intermittent rain and snow chances to the South Plains and below normal temperatures.
TEXAS STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston Happy Hour: Savoy introduces new specials, hours

Houston - The Savoy, a neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is introducing new Happy Hour specials and an extended Happy Hour on Friday nights until 10 pm. The bar, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is rapidly becoming a Happy Hour hot spot in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Several coyote sightings reported near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - There have been several sighting reported recently of coyotes close to downtown Houston. "I was very surprised," said Chris Alan. "Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around." Last week, Alan saw a coyote sunbathing at Memorial Park around...
HOUSTON, TX
katcountry989.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN

