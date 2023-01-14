ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs News, Rumors, Chiefs vs. Jaguars Preview, Eric Bieniemy, Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs Report is LIVE with the latest Chiefs news & rumors + an expanded Chiefs vs. Jaguars NFL Playoffs Preview! The Chiefs will face the Jaguars this Saturday at 4:30p ET at Arrowhead Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. We don’t have an updated Chiefs injury report, but WRs Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore + DE Frank Clark are the 3 players to monitor this wee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lions 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Joey Porter Jr, Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson, & Bryan Bresee

The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Detroit Lions season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Lions could take in Round of the NFL Draft. The Lions have the #6 overall pick & #18 overall pick, meaning the top guys will be on the board. There are some prospects like Joey Porter Jr, Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson, and Bryan Bresee who could intrigue Brad Holm.
DETROIT, MI
COWBOYS WIN! Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Instant Reaction & Live Q&A

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & stats for the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs coming to you from Cowboys Report host Tom Downey. ESPN is broadcasting the Cowboys vs. Bucs game live for the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Monday Night Football, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, luckily Tom Downey has a Cowboys free stream of the.
TAMPA, FL
MAJOR Chiefs Injury News: Mecole Hardman OUT For NFL Playoffs? Frank Clark & Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Major Chiefs injury news has dropped leading up to the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round of Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that WR Mecole Hardman was the only player that wouldn’t practice today. Reid says Hardman’s pelvis injury isn’t responding well. He didn’t comment on Hardman’s chances of playing against the Jaguars, but it doesn’t sound promising. Reid a.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Giants vs. Eagles Preview, Prediction, Injury News Ft. Azeez Ojulari | NFL Playoffs 2023

On today’s edition of Giants Now by Chat Sports we dive into a Giants vs. Eagles preview. The Vikings vs. Giants NFL wild card matchup was insane and the Giants left that game victorious with a final score of 31-24. Daniel Jones highlights vs. Vikings played a huge impact on the Giants leaving the NFL wild card weekend with a victory. We dive into Giants injury news and more on today’s New York Giants vs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Top 7 Tennessee Titans Cut Candidates Ft. Ryan Tannehill, Taylor Lewan, Austin Hooper & Robert Woods

Tennessee Titans rumors circle around potential Titans cut candidates to begin the 2023 NFL Offseason. Tennessee is over the cap by about $24 million, and must shed some 2023 cap in order to improve the roster during NFL Free Agency. There are some MASSIVE names the Titans could cut in order to get under the NFL Salary Cap. Whether it be via cut or trade, the Titans MUST get rid of some big cap number.
NASHVILLE, TN
Joe Burrow and the All-Time Playoff Heroes

NFL Divisional - Joe Burrow set the Cincinnati Bengals franchise record with his fourth postseason victory as their starting quarterback last Sunday night. That's right: 26-year-old Burrow, at the end of his third NFL season, practically a cigar-chomping infant by the standards of the Bengals' five-plus-decade history, is the franchise's winningest postseason quarterback. And it's not like the Bengals haven't had some fine quarterbacks. Here's their all-time postseason win-loss records:
CINCINNATI, OH
Shanahan on the Cowboys: ‘They looked their best Monday night’

QB Garoppolo (12/4 foot fracture) Dre Greenlaw briefly came out of the game against the Seahawks last Saturday, but Kyle Shanahan said, “he’s good now.”. Shanahan watched the Cowboys game Monday night. Here’s his statement on them:. “They’re a good team.
MO’s Personnel Criteria Applied to Cardinals’ Current Roster

Two things that Cardinals’ new GM Monti Ossenfort (aka “MO”) said at his introductory press conference that stood out were:. 1 —- “It takes a smart, tough, dependable, accountable, and mature individual” to play in this league. 2 —- “I have been evaluating the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
What is the Career Record of Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh?

The Harbaugh family is considered football royalty, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has earned his place at the family table. The 60-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, became the head coach of the Ravens in 2008 and has led that franchise since then. John Harbaugh’s NFL Career Record. John...
BALTIMORE, MD
Brian Flores Now Listed As Co-Favorite To Be Cardinals Next Head Coach

Oddsmakers are pushing up Brian Flores’ odds of becoming the Arizona Cardinals next head coach. According to DraftKings latest numbers, Flores is tied with Sean Payton with the best odds of replacing the fired Kliff Kingsbury. That info comes courtesy of Kyle Odegard, who tweeted the updated figures out a short time ago.
Bills vs. Bills; Bengals Survive; Giants Leap Forward

NFL Wild Card - In this super, wild, Super Wild-Card Weekend edition of Walkthrough:. New York Giants: stealth contenders or bunco squad?. … plus Wild-Card Weekend awards and more. Let's get straight to the action. Game Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals 24, Baltimore Ravens 17. What Happened: We saw a lot of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ranking NY Jets cut candidates by likelihood of being released

According to Spotrac, the New York Jets are currently projected to have $7,945,955 in cap space this offseason, which ranks 18th in the NFL. The Jets will certainly make moves prior to the opening of free agency to open up more cap space. Some key players from last season will be released.
