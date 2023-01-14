The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Detroit Lions season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Lions could take in Round of the NFL Draft. The Lions have the #6 overall pick & #18 overall pick, meaning the top guys will be on the board. There are some prospects like Joey Porter Jr, Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson, and Bryan Bresee who could intrigue Brad Holm.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO