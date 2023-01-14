ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

Family demands justice, reform after Mt. Juliet police shooting

It started with a traffic stop and a barking dog named Buttercup. About fifteen minutes later, it ended in gunshots. Eric Jermaine Allen, a passenger in a vehicle, was fatally shot by Mt. Juliet Police Sgt. Josh Lo. The Tennessean on Wednesday obtained body cam and dash cam footage which...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
YAHOO!

Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl

Jan. 17—WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy