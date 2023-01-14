Read full article on original website
Family demands justice, reform after Mt. Juliet police shooting
It started with a traffic stop and a barking dog named Buttercup. About fifteen minutes later, it ended in gunshots. Eric Jermaine Allen, a passenger in a vehicle, was fatally shot by Mt. Juliet Police Sgt. Josh Lo. The Tennessean on Wednesday obtained body cam and dash cam footage which...
State police were trying to arrest Hempfield man prior to daylong standoff
Jan. 17—The man who authorities said died by suicide during a police standoff Monday in a Hempfield mobile home park was accused of threatening a woman with a gun two days earlier and firing two shots into the ceiling, according to court papers. Gerald A. Long Jr., 54, was...
Drugs and guns found in vehicle following traffic stop in Spring Township
Jan. 17—Spring Township police found heroin, methamphetamine, other drugs and several guns in a vehicle they stopped in the township, leading to the arrest of a Philadelphia man. Police gave this account Tuesday:. About 11 a.m. on Monday police stopped the car on Route 222 near the Adamstown exit.
Police: Stolen vehicle rolls over in St. Paul, good Samaritan stops to help and he’s carjacked
A good Samaritan stopped to help after a vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, but he soon became the victim of a carjacking, police say. Officers who pulled up to the scene saw a woman from the crashed vehicle fighting with the man who’d stopped to help, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. She then drove away in his car.
Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl
Jan. 17—WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant.
