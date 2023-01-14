Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
qcitymetro.com
In tweet, City Council member says ‘#BlackCommunity’ killed MLK
Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield posted a tweet on MLK Day blaming members of the “#BlackCommunity” for the civil rights leader’s death. “As we Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy remember it was members of our #BlackCommunity that Killed HIM, not pretty yet true,” Mayfield tweeted. “With this in mind I don’t want to see other #BlackPeople attemp to Kill #BlackLedOrganizations This organization has been around for Decades.”
Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam, family says
An event aimed at raising money for a terminally ill child scammed the family, sponsors, and businesses involved, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurants
For chicken salad fans in Charlotte, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
WBTV
Hundreds attend annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since 2020, hundreds were able to gather in-person in Salisbury for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast at the Salisbury Civic Center. In his remarks to the audience at the event, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Rector Rev. Dr. Robert Black...
power98fm.com
Charlotte Celebrity Hair Braider Typh’s Braids Tells The In’s and Out’s Of The Business
Celebrity hair braider Tiffany Poles stopped through Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse. Tiffany better known as Typh’s Braids is a braider to the stars here in Charlotte. Typh’s client list includes people like Ted Guinn, Terry Rozier, The Game, and her number one client Allen Iverson. Typh speaks about her first celebrity client and how she spread her business in the celebrity world. She also tells us about getting started in the hair business and the classes she teaches to help others in the industry.
Parents, hoping to help terminally ill daughter, fall victim to fundraiser scheme
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The organizer behind a proposed festival in the Lake Norman area is now facing felony charges after authorities say she defrauded sponsors, vendors, and a family caring for a girl with a terminal illness. According to flyers posted online, LKNFest was supposed to take over the...
Bojangles teams with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to launch alcoholic sweet tea
CHARLOTTE — Move over White Claw, here comes Bojangles. The Charlotte-based chicken shop that’s also known for its biscuits and sweet tea is now entering the adult beverage world. Bojangles announced on Tuesday that an alcoholic version of its popular sweet tea is coming to stores soon. Bojangles...
kiss951.com
Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?
Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Charlotte chef serves vegan food on the go with food truck
CHARLOTTE — The vegan food movement has exploded in recent years, but a Charlotte chef and food truck owner has been creating and perfecting his recipes for years. In fact, his delicious dishes may make you forget about meat altogether. Chef Akil Courtney says his family decided to go...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
Does CMS already have its next superintendent lined up?
This story appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news to your inbox first. When I talked to experts about the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board’s ambitious timetable for finding a permanent superintendent, one of them suggested a scenario that would allow the board to meet its goal of a contract by April.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
