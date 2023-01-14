Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule has 2 Friday games, including Utah at Reser Stadium
The Oregon State Beavers’ 2023 football schedule will feature six home games, including a Friday night matchup against the Utah Utes, and a three-game finish against Stanford, Washington and Oregon. The Beavers open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at San Jose State, and finish the season Friday, Nov. 24...
Ranking Oregon's 2023 football games from easiest to toughest
Wednesday morning brought the release of the Pac-12's conference schedules. The Ducks are set to play seven home games and five road games this season with four of those games away from Autzen Stadium taking place in conference play. The regular season slate will open with Portland State on Sept. 2 and close with another in-state school making a trip to Autzen on Nov. 24 when Oregon State rolls in.
Oregon delivers the blowout needed at California
The outcome Dana Altman was looking for on Thursday night in an empty arena against one of the nation's worst teams this season was going to be the way in which Oregon won this basketball game and not the margin of victory. He was looking for the formula good Oregon teams have used to win games like this in the past. He got it on Wednesday night against a terrible California program.
Jayden Limar updates transition to Oregon, prep for Poly Bowl
The Oregon Ducks will be well represented in this year's 2023 Polynesian Bowl, with six players committed to the Ducks taking part in the all-star football game. One of those.
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn point guard and Oregon Ducks signee, skyrockets in updated Rivals rankings
Rivals is unveiling its updated class of 2023 basketball recruiting rankings this week - with several players expected to rise or fall based on the start of their senior seasons. So, it should come as no surprise that West Linn (Oregon) star and Oregon Ducks signee Jackson Shelstad is ...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looks for important road win at Cal
The Oregon Ducks are on the road for a rare Wednesday night Pac-12 contest as they face off against the Cal Golden Bears at Haas Pavillion. The Ducks are 11-9 all-time against Cal under current head coach Dana Altman, and the Ducks have won nine of the last ten meetings. Cal's lone win came last year at Matthew Knight Arena.
247Sports
Oregon Ducks DL Keanu Williams enters NCAA transfer portal: Former 4-star recruit leaves Ducks after two years
Oregon defensive lineman Keanu Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, 247Sports learned. Williams was a four-star signee with the Ducks in the Class of 2021. The Clovis (Calif.) High product ranked as the No. 42 defensive lineman prospect in the nation for the cycle and was the No. 27 overall prospect from California, regardless of position, when he signed with Oregon. Williams received at least 22 offers during recruitment, with Nebraska, USC, Tennessee and Notre Dame among the notables to offer him.
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
247Sports
Report: Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm interviewing with New England Patriots for OC role
While the college football coaching carousel is growing colder by the day, the NFL and its coaching decisions are picking up steam. According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is part of the interview process for the New England Patriots open offensive coordinator role.
247Sports
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
247Sports
BeaverBlitz's Top 25 Oregon State Football Players of 2022 (Nos. 25-21)
Prior to Oregon State’s 2022 football season, the BeaverBlitz staff came together to rank the Top 25 players on the roster. Now, a month removed from the Beavers’ dominant victory in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, the crew has reconvened to recap the campaign with another Top 25 list.
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
SALEM - Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
kezi.com
Zero-emissions semi-truck being designed by OSU, Portland-based truck manufacturer
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University are teaming up with a Portland-based truck manufacturer to develop a new type of semi-truck that will produce zero emissions and be able to carry as much cargo as a traditional diesel-powered commercial motor vehicle. The OSU College of Engineering is partnering...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
kezi.com
Missing Elmira teen found
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
Comments / 0