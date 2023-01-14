ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

Ranking Oregon's 2023 football games from easiest to toughest

Wednesday morning brought the release of the Pac-12's conference schedules. The Ducks are set to play seven home games and five road games this season with four of those games away from Autzen Stadium taking place in conference play. The regular season slate will open with Portland State on Sept. 2 and close with another in-state school making a trip to Autzen on Nov. 24 when Oregon State rolls in.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon delivers the blowout needed at California

The outcome Dana Altman was looking for on Thursday night in an empty arena against one of the nation's worst teams this season was going to be the way in which Oregon won this basketball game and not the margin of victory. He was looking for the formula good Oregon teams have used to win games like this in the past. He got it on Wednesday night against a terrible California program.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon looks for important road win at Cal

The Oregon Ducks are on the road for a rare Wednesday night Pac-12 contest as they face off against the Cal Golden Bears at Haas Pavillion. The Ducks are 11-9 all-time against Cal under current head coach Dana Altman, and the Ducks have won nine of the last ten meetings. Cal's lone win came last year at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon Ducks DL Keanu Williams enters NCAA transfer portal: Former 4-star recruit leaves Ducks after two years

Oregon defensive lineman Keanu Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, 247Sports learned. Williams was a four-star signee with the Ducks in the Class of 2021. The Clovis (Calif.) High product ranked as the No. 42 defensive lineman prospect in the nation for the cycle and was the No. 27 overall prospect from California, regardless of position, when he signed with Oregon. Williams received at least 22 offers during recruitment, with Nebraska, USC, Tennessee and Notre Dame among the notables to offer him.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
Big Country News

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

SALEM - Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed

In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs

The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Missing Elmira teen found

ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
ELMIRA, OR

