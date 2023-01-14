Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women back on the road to battle Washburn
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (13-6, 8-3 MIAA) at Washburn (7-8, 3-6 MIAA) Wednesday, January 18, 2023 • 5:30 p.m. Fort Hays State women's basketball hits the road to take on in-state rival Washburn Wednesday evening (Jan. 18) in Topeka. First tip from Lee Arena is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Hays High defensive standout commits to Fort Hays State
The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year is staying right here in Hays. Senior Bryce Salmans announced Wednesday via social media he has committed to Fort Hays State University. In his first season at the position, the defensive standout led the WAC in sacks and tackles for loss last season, while also pulling double-duty at tight end.
🏀 TMP boys rally for MCL tournament win
HAYS – The TMP-Marian Monarchs had to rally from down double-figures and a Kade Harris field goal in the final seconds lifted TMP to a 48-46 win over Hoxie Monday in the MCL tournament quarterfinals at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays. The TMP boys hosted Hoxie, for their second...
🤼♀️ HHS girls defeat Great Bend, Zimmerman wins 100th match
GREAT BEND - The Hays High girls' wrestling team defeated Great Bend 51-30 Tuesday night. The Indians Sarah Zimmerman won her 100th career match in the dual.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Jan. 16, 2023)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays on KAYS (1400/94.3) Monday's at noon.
Peterson Brothers will headline Hays High FFA benefit
The Hays High FFA Alumni and Supporters has scheduled a benefit dinner, auction and concert featuring the Peterson Farm Brothers. The Peterson Brothers are fifth-generation farmers from Central Kansas who promote agriculture through entertaining and educational videos on YouTube and post farming and video updates on social media. The benefit...
NWS: Chance of snow increases, but not much moisture for Hays area
The National Weather Service has increased the chances of wintry weather returning to Hays and northwest Kansas this week — but is predicting western Kansas won't see much moisture from the system. The NWS said models show the storm system tracking farther north, with the heaviest snow in northeast...
Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
Friday brings another chance for snowfall, moisture in Hays area
Wednesday's winter storm stayed far north and west of the Hays area, bringing some moisture — but not much. According to initial reports from CoCoRaHS, rainfall reports ranged from about a tenth to a quarter of an inch in Ellis County. The official rainfall report from the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays will be available Thursday.
UPDATE: Interstate 70 closure extends to Hays
The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information on...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 8-14
The Hays Police Department responded to 70 calls from Jan. 8-14, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Wonder Women League offers three $1,000 scholarships
The Wonder Women League of Ellis County is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. Ellis County women who will be attending full-time at Fort Hays State University, NCK Tech or the Hays Academy of Hair Design are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Applicants can be first-time...
Bird species down during 2022 Cheyenne Bottoms count
GREAT BEND — The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House to amend estate law
TOPEKA — Jeremiah Schumacher says his father’s abuse of his mother was a staple of the couple’s 40-year marriage and only came to a stop when she died at Hays Medical Center after sustaining traumatic head injuries. Karen Schumacher, 60, had obtained from a judge a protection...
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Young Professionals work to strengthen area business community
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Chamber vice president of Marketing and Communications, Mariah Legleiter discusses the Hays Young Professionals organization.
🎙 Hays' Holy Family Elementary expands early childhood program
Ellis County parents looking for early childhood care will have another option next year with the recent announcement of the expansion of Holy Family Elementary’s early childhood program. The result is what they have named Precious Creations and reflects months of work by school staff and an effort to...
🎥🎤 City: R9 Ranch water project delays costing Hays millions of dollars
Mayor Mason Ruder likes to point out he was four years old in 1995 when the city of Hays purchased the R9 Ranch in Edwards County as a long-term water supply. Now, 28 years later, the project is finally picking up speed, especially in the past year. "Every day is...
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use
A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
KDHE: 13 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 7 and 13. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County dropped to the moderate-incidence category, the KDHE reported, and no northwest counties were in the...
🎙 Hays Public Library Foundation plans Afternoon Tea Party fundraiser
An afternoon of fancy and fun is planned soon at the Hays Public Library. From 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, the Hays Public Library Foundation will host a traditional afternoon tea in the Schmidt Gallery of the library at 1205 Main. “We're going to have an afternoon of different...
