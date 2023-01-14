ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Hays High defensive standout commits to Fort Hays State

The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year is staying right here in Hays. Senior Bryce Salmans announced Wednesday via social media he has committed to Fort Hays State University. In his first season at the position, the defensive standout led the WAC in sacks and tackles for loss last season, while also pulling double-duty at tight end.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 TMP boys rally for MCL tournament win

HAYS – The TMP-Marian Monarchs had to rally from down double-figures and a Kade Harris field goal in the final seconds lifted TMP to a 48-46 win over Hoxie Monday in the MCL tournament quarterfinals at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays. The TMP boys hosted Hoxie, for their second...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Peterson Brothers will headline Hays High FFA benefit

The Hays High FFA Alumni and Supporters has scheduled a benefit dinner, auction and concert featuring the Peterson Farm Brothers. The Peterson Brothers are fifth-generation farmers from Central Kansas who promote agriculture through entertaining and educational videos on YouTube and post farming and video updates on social media. The benefit...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Latest on winter storm's track through the Great Plains

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a winter weather advisory for the Hays area from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Rain or snow is expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, changing to all snow by 3 a.m. as overnight temperatures drop. While significant snowfall is expected in...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Friday brings another chance for snowfall, moisture in Hays area

Wednesday's winter storm stayed far north and west of the Hays area, bringing some moisture — but not much. According to initial reports from CoCoRaHS, rainfall reports ranged from about a tenth to a quarter of an inch in Ellis County. The official rainfall report from the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays will be available Thursday.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Interstate 70 closure extends to Hays

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 at Hays because of winter weather conditions and vehicle crashes in Colorado. Motorists are reminded to expect an extended closure and postpone westbound travel. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and truck parking fill up. For the latest information on...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Wonder Women League offers three $1,000 scholarships

The Wonder Women League of Ellis County is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2023-24 school year. Ellis County women who will be attending full-time at Fort Hays State University, NCK Tech or the Hays Academy of Hair Design are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Applicants can be first-time...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Bird species down during 2022 Cheyenne Bottoms count

GREAT BEND — The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use

A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 13 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 7 and 13. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County dropped to the moderate-incidence category, the KDHE reported, and no northwest counties were in the...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

