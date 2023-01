SAN ANTONIO, Texas – After the Florida Atlantic men's basketball team received its first ever top 25 ranking in school history – No. 24 in the AP poll to be exact – the Owls did not miss a beat. On Monday night, Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky on the road, 76-62, to start a three-game road trip. The victory stretched the Owls' winning streak to 16 games, which is the second-longest one in the nation this season.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO