Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Scheyer provides update on Roach's injury, team development, and program direction
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer joined host and voice of the Blue Devils David Shumate for a Wednesday night broadcast of “Fast Break with Jon Scheyer”, broadcast from the Washington Duke Inn & Gold Club near campus. A production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the...
Clemson starter to miss Wake Forest game
Clemson’s men’s basketball team will be without a piece of its starting backcourt on the road tonight. The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) will try to stay unbeaten in league play at Wake Forest without point (...)
Instant Analysis: UNC Comes Up With Counterpunch to Deny BC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina came up with a winning counterpunch right on cue Tuesday night. The Tar Heels denied Boston College 72-64 in ACC basketball at the Smith Center, leading throughput and holding off a late push from the Eagles with the help of Caleb Love’s clutch response.
UNC WBB Notebook: Delivering Under Pressure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– It’s the resilience to fight back when a game gets tough that determines a team’s character. That resilience is showing to be ingrained in the culture of this season's North Carolina women’s basketball squad as these Tar Heels keep finding a way to pull out late-game heroics.
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
wfmynews2.com
Ian Jackson picks UNC over Calipari, Kentucky | Locked On College Basketball
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In a seemingly last minute reversal Ian Jackson, the No. 2 ranked prospect in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to join the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday. Jackson chose UNC over John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats, where most believed he would end up....
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Former Tiger discusses Streeter's departure
A major shakeup to Clemson’s staff occurred last week when Brandon Streeter was relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. Of course, that position has since been filled (...)
Clemson makes the cut for Calhoun
Clemson has made the cut as one of the nation's top 2024 offensive linemen has announced his top ten schools. Roswell, Georgia's Daniel Calhoun announced a top ten of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, (...)
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Swinney enjoys the snow on in-home visit
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some fun in the snow during an in-home visit with an incoming Tiger. Clemson wide receiver signee Ronan Hanafin from Burlington, Mass., tweeted about his home visit (...)
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
accesswdun.com
No racing at Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season
According to a post on the track’s Facebook page, there are no plans for racing at Georgia’s Hartwell Speedway for the 2023 season. “I have decided it is time to retire and slow down a little,” said track owner Marty Lance in the post on Monday evening.
WTVM
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
golfcourseindustry.com
David Southworth acquires North Carolina mountain golf community
The David Southworth Company announced that it has acquired Balsam Mountain Preserve, a renowned community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, 40 minutes west of Asheville, North Carolina. David Southworth, who developed acclaimed properties around the world as the founder and CEO of Southworth Development LLC, recently completed the purchase of Balsam Mountain Preserve.
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
Garner High School teacher dies 'unexpectedly'
Matt Price, the principal of Garner Magnet High School told students and families that a teacher died Monday night.
thejournalonline.com
Highway 29 wreck
Anderson County deputies work at the scene of a wreck on Highway 29 near Cox Lake Road Saturday night. A vehicle left the road and rolled into a billboard. Medshore, QRV’s, along with Whitefield and Broadway firefighters also responded to the wreck. (Photo by David Rogers)
247Sports
