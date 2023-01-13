Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Stock Market News for Jan 18, 2023
Wall Street had a mixed session on Tuesday, primarily driven by the earnings reported by mega-cap banks. Chinese companies listed in the United States slumped on abysmal Chinese economic growth numbers for 2022. Two of the three major indexes ended in the red, while one ended in the green. How...
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
Why an Acquisition Helped SNDL Stock Rise Today
Canadian cannabis stock SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly Sundial Growers) jumped more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company started a new chapter in its growth. The stock held onto a gain of 2.9% as of 3:05 p.m. EST. So what. SNDL announced the finalization of its acquisition of The Valens...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N slid 7.5% after the bank reported a...
4 Small-Cap Sector ETFs With Strong Q4 Earnings Potential
Thanks to the historical trend of “January Effect,” small-cap securities have proven their outperformance in January. Easing inflation and hopes of the Fed’s slower rate hike path have been showing the fruition of that trend this year. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF SLY (up 7.0% this year) beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY (up 4.2%), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA (up 3.5%) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) (up 5.5%).
Why Union Pacific (UNP) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Union Pacific (UNP), which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This railroad has an established...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Why Advanced Energy (AEIS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), which belongs to the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker...
Down -8.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Brookdale (BKD) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 8.3% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Five Deeply Discounted Solid Green Growth Names to Watch
Last year was brutal for growth stocks in general, as investors seemed to find comfort in companies with cash in hand or the potential for free cash flow in the short term. Analysts are second guessing the Fed, and expectations of further interest rate increases will continue to discourage allocations towards growth strategies. Alongside the higher discount rates applied to long term future cash flow, investors fear that insufficient cash positions in not yet profitable companies heightens risk as they may be unable to raise equity or debt in current markets. Moreover, the lack of clarity on operating margins and how long inflation will put pressure on costs has turned many investors towards the fossil fuel industry’s extraordinary profits.
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 16, 2023
Campbell Soup Company CPB, together with its subsidiaries, is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, branded convenience food products. Campbell Soup has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s brand strength, pricing actions and supply chain improvements are aiding growth. It benefits from strength in the Snacks business and focus on innovation. These factors were seen in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, with net sales and earnings rising year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company grew or held market share in most categories from the year-ago quarter. Taking into account its solid fiscal first-quarter results, management raised the fiscal 2023 view. However, Campbell Soup expects to keep witnessing cost inflation throughout fiscal 2023. That said, the company is undertaking pricing actions and cost savings to mitigate the impact of inflation. Management is on track to deliver savings worth $1 billion by fiscal 2025-end.
9 Best Commodity ETFs to Buy Now
Expenses: 0.81%, or $81 annually for every $10,000 invested. The United States Oil Fund (USO, $70.54) is an exchange-traded product that is designed to reflect the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil. USO gives regular folks an easy way to gain exposure to this key energy commodity. Over the past year, USO has delivered an impressive 17% gain.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) closed at $64.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
IBM (IBM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this technology and consulting company have returned +4.1%, compared...
What Would a Recession Mean for MGIC's Earnings?
Despite all of the turmoil caused by the pandemic and its lingering aftermath, the U.S. consumer is in pretty good shape. Incomes are rising, and lenders are reporting that loan delinquencies remain below pre-pandemic levels. That said, as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates over the past year in order to combat inflation, many strategists and economists are beginning to worry about a potential recession in 2023. And some are already describing the current state of affairs in real estate as a "housing recession."
Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $95.46, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
