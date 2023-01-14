ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...

