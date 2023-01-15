Read full article on original website
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
thesungazette.com
Gang-related shooting kills six in Goshen
According to the Tulare County Sheriff Office’s media supervisor Ashley Schwarm, investigators are looking for at least two suspects and believe the shooting to be gang or drug-related. Schwarm also said there were other people in the house that survived but declined to go into further detail. Deputies also...
Deputies search for suspects in deadly Goshen shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six people were shot and killed in Tulare County, among the victims of a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, according to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. Tulare County sheriffs are calling it a cartel-style execution. Authorities are actively searching for two suspects in this case. The shooting happened around […]
Sheriffs are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Culter
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An armed robbery took place on Tuesday night in Cutler, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies say they were called to the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler for an armed robbery. Deputies say when they arrived, they were told a man armed with a gun […]
2 arrested in connection to deadly Madera shooting, police say
Two people have been arrested in connection to Madera's first homicide of 2023.
Man injured after driving into tree in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after his vehicle veered off the roadway into a tree according to Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., police responded to a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Blackstone and Herndon. Police say a witness told them that the dark compact car collided […]
2 students stabbed after fight outside Fresno school, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight between four children near Fresno High School led to two of them being stabbed on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, at about 8:30 a.m. the Fresno Police Department received several calls for service in the area of Wilson and Weldon area regarding a […]
WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
6 victims of Goshen deadly shooting identified: ‘It’s shocking to the nation’
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the identities of the six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
Family of Fresno man shot and killed while holding infant speaks out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]
KCRA.com
Police investigate fatal shooting near bar in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department said in a release that a man was shot and killed in the downtown area around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and found the victim lying on the ground after suffering multiple gunshot wounds behind Grand Cru and The Udder Place, two bars located on West Main Street in Turlock.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno identified
Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
goldrushcam.com
Suspect Wanted for Robbery, Assault with a Firearm, and Carjacking was Arrested During Traffic Stop in Fresno
January 16, 2023 - Last Thursday night, Southwest DST officers were in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street when they contacted the occupants of a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation which posed a major safety concern on the roadway. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed tobacco products in plain sight which was illegal for the underage driver to possess. Officers learned that one of the passengers had multiple warrants for robbery, assault with a firearm, carjacking and other charges. Officers also located a loaded handgun on that passenger. He was arrested on his warrants and the additional firearm charges, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced
Merced Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
KMPH.com
Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
foxla.com
Family of 6 including baby shot to death in California
Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots...
AOL Corp
Man killed following altercation in Madera’s first homicide of the new year, police say
A man was shot to death in Madera following an altercation, police said Friday. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound about 11 p.m. Thursday near Country Club Drive and Clark Street, which is close to a few shopping centers at the northern city limit. Medical...
