January 16, 2023 - Last Thursday night, Southwest DST officers were in the area of Belmont Avenue and First Street when they contacted the occupants of a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation which posed a major safety concern on the roadway. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed tobacco products in plain sight which was illegal for the underage driver to possess. Officers learned that one of the passengers had multiple warrants for robbery, assault with a firearm, carjacking and other charges. Officers also located a loaded handgun on that passenger. He was arrested on his warrants and the additional firearm charges, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO