Read full article on original website
Related
Why do dogs tilt their heads?
How much can dogs understand? Do dogs listen when humans speak? Researchers have found that dogs may be trying to understand us better when they turn their heads, and may know that they are being told important information.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
Comments / 0